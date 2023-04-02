The single use discount coupon is good toward products purchased in-person at any U.S. SiteOne store.

SiteOne Landscape Supply and Project EverGreen are offering a new incentive to attract and retain volunteers for the GreenCare for Troops (GCFT) program which provides complimentary landscape and lawn care services to families of deployed military personnel.

Volunteers who register with the GreenCare for Troops program in 2023 and agree to help at least one military family with free lawn and landscape services will be rewarded a single use $250.00 discount coupon toward products purchased in-person at any SiteOne’s 630 stores in the U.S.

The GCFT program has matched lawn and landscape professionals with deployed military families for 17 years. It’s a natural way for landscape companies to share their knowledge and skills of healthy yards and landscapes with military families during a stressful time. By providing a safe and healthy yard for families to relax and play, military families enjoy the environmental and health benefits of a greener, cooler neighborhood and community.

Project EverGreen will send new volunteers an email verifying their SiteOne account has been loaded with the coupon. Volunteers must be a registered SiteOne customer to redeem the coupon. If volunteers do not have an account, registration is free and can be done here. For complete information on the offer, click here.

