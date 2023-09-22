Get Equipped: Snow And Ice Management Equipment

Mecalac Compact Loader Line

The Mecalac Compact Loader Line (MCL) Series offers the ability to mount a snow blade on the front and salt spreader on the rear of the machine to combat Winter weather. The MCL Series maximizes attachment possibilities with 7.9 gpm fl ow on the MCL2 and MCL4 models, and 15.9 gpm fl ow on the MCL6 and MCL8 models. The MCL4+ and MCL6+ models come standard with a short boom, offering a better tipping load, whereas the other four models come with a standard boom to maximize tipping height. Each machine has a 45° articulation that keeps the front wheels traveling in the same path as the rear wheels while driving. A 10° oscillation allows a strong follow-up and maximum traction. The MCL2 and 4 models have a 25HP engine, with travel speeds up to 7 MPH for the MCL2, and 12 MPH for MCL4 and 4+. The remaining models come with a 49HP engine and travel up to 12 MPH with an included option for travel speeds up to 19 MPH.