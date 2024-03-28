Volvo CE ECR40

The 4-ton ECR40 from Volvo CE provides increased operator comfort, 10% more fuel efficiency, better stability, and easier maintenance. The ECR40 excavator has a conventional upper carriage design and a short swing radius to allow for work in more confined spaces. Slim corner pillars and wide, flat glass areas provide outstanding visibility. The intuitive jog wheel and easy-to-navigate human machine interface functionalities allow controllability and adaptability. Work modes now include an ECO mode and an auto engine shutdown in addition to the existing auto engine idle. With auto engine shutdown, hours not worked are not recorded, keeping the machine operating efficiently for longer while reducing maintenance costs. The ECR40 includes a new elongated undercarriage for optimum stability in almost any environment, thanks to the better weight balance provided by longer contact between the tracks and the ground. The ECR40 is available to order now, with deliveries expected to start in Q1 2024.