EDITOR’S LETTER

Design-build is landscaping at its finest. When solid know-how of construction and trade skills is merged with thoughtful and creative attention to design, outdoor spaces emerge as inhabitable art forms. And that’s just what the landscape companies in this section deliver.

In “Creating a Five-Star Design-Build Experience” industry experts talk about the difference between selling plants and hardscape, and offering an outdoor lifestyle distinctly curated for an individual client. It means catering to certain expectations of service, understanding the client’s core desires, positioning yourself as a trusted consultant, and ensuring ongoing maintenance needs are addressed from the beginning.

In “Manitou Watch,” it was this same sort of attention to detail that earned the project an Industry Award from the Michigan Nursery & Landscape Association (MNLA). Foundational elements that evoked the best of lake life guided the selection of materials — from a boardwalk of reclaimed wooden planks to a repurposed handrail of driftwood and unique Petoskey stones used in the outdoor shower — and fashioned from the family’s collection. Indeed, the best projects don’t reflect the design-build company, they reflect a client’s dreams exceeded in reality.





cmenapace@groupc.com

TurfDesignBuild.com