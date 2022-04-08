Integrated business management software helps landscape contractors work smarter, not harder.

With the goal of helping customers gain efficiencies through more effective, integrated management, Exmark is now making the Premium tier of Horizon360 business management software free for active fleet customers. Normally a $1,200 value, the free software is a new benefit for landscape contractors participating in the Exmark Fleet Advantage program.

Developed to meet the specific needs of landscape contractors, Horizon360 is a fully integrated business management software solution. Horizon360 connects each aspect of a business, from estimating, budgeting, lead management and scheduling, to invoicing, operational analytics and more. All combined into one comprehensive, easy to use digital interface.

“Every day, a growing number of landscape contractors discover how business management software can fuel growth in their companies,” says Exmark Director of Marketing, Jamie Briggs. “The efficiencies gained through effective, cohesive management of employees, equipment and jobs enables contractors to maximize productivity while reducing waste and downtime.”

“Horizon360 enables contractors to cut down on chaos and streamline their bottom line, so they can get back to what matters most,” Briggs continues. “It brings together each of the vital components of a business in a convenient, seamless manner. And best yet, it’s free for new and active Exmark fleet customers.”

