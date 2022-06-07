Jobber has announced the launch of its Essential Landscaper Salary Guide for 2022 to help landscapers hire and retain the right people to grow their business and scale operations. The fierce competition for talent has left many landscapers with questions about what qualifies as a fair salary for employees in today’s market. Salaries can be viewed by national average, state, years of experience, and job title.

Here are some stats from the Landscaping Guide:

“Our salary guides are just one of the ways Jobber is helping to equip home service businesses with the resources and tools they need to compete with large organizations and achieve success,” said Sam Pillar, CEO & co-founder of Jobber.

New Tip & Referral Feature

Jobber also just announced the launch of its new tipping and referral feature making it easier for clients to directly reward landscapers and refer their businesses to family and friends.

These new features not only prioritize the customer experience, but also allow business owners to motivate team-members by tracking strong performers who receive the most tips. In just five short months, Jobber has facilitated the collection of nearly $3M in tips.

Data for Jobber’s salary guides was sourced from Payscale, the world’s largest salary database made up of more than 65 million salary profiles and 15,000 job titles.

To view the full 2022 Landscaper Salary Guide, visit here.

