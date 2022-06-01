Celebrate 25 years this October at SiteOne’s Annual Women in the Green Industry Conference.

SiteOne® Landscape Supply is hosting its 25th annual Women in the Green Industry Conference (WIGI) October 6-9, 2022, at The Westin Riverwalk in San Antonio, TX. Registration is now open for the four-day professional development event focused on helping women in the green industry flourish.

SiteOne founded the original Women in The Green Industry (WIGI) Conference 25 years ago. Since then, WIGI has been dedicated to the development of professional women in the green industry. The annual conference is a once-a-year getaway to bond, swap stories, and build a lifetime of industry support. The women-only event is ideal for business owners, office managers, purchasing agents, installers, field workers, or anyone in the green industry who desires to grow their business and expand their personal horizons.

Keynote sessions will be provided by: Kate Delaney, Business and Motivational Speaker; Laure Butcher, Assistant Director, Personal Training, Auburn University; Judy Guido, Executive Business Coach and Chairwomen, Guido Associates,; Ashley Black, Talent Acquisition and Organizational Development Manager, Hunter Industries; and Jennifer Lemke, CEO of Weed Man.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from guest speakers, sponsors, and each other by attending breakout sessions focused on topics, including but not limited to:

“Boosting the Biz Inside and Out Through Photos”

“Innovating Your Turf and Ornamental Fertility Management Program to Improve Profitability”

“Go with the Flow: Irrigation Essentials”

“Get Illuminated: Strategies for Customer Engagement”

“Outdoor Living Design Trends”

“Now Hiring – Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwiches: How to Craft a Great Job Description”

“Wellness for Landscape Professionals”

“The Three Ps of Regulatory Zen.”

SiteOne customers can apply 75,000 Partners Points to cover the registration fee of $999, or 95,000 Partners Points for a registration package of $1,299, including round-trip airfare, hotel, ground transportation, group meals, classes, and keynote sessions.

For Turf’s recent article, “Why Recruiting Women Is Your Next Power Move,” click here.