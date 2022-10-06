K-Rain Makes Fortune’s Best Workplaces List

For the 2nd year in a row, Fortune Magazine announced the news that K-Rain Manufacturing is one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing and Production. The link to the complete list can be found here.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized again by Fortune Magazine as one of the best workplaces.” says Chip Kah, K-Rain President. “It’s a testament to our commitment to work/life balance but also our commitment to workDAY balance. We want people to come to work and enjoy what they do, who they work with and take pride in the outcome of their efforts”.

Landscape Workshop Acquires Burning Bush Landscape & Turf Care, LLC

Landscape Workshop recently completed the acquisition of complete landscape operations of Burning Bush Landscape & Turf Care, LLC based in Atlanta, GA.

Landscape Workshop’s Tim Christie will continue as General Manager of Atlanta operations. This is the fifth acquisition Landscape Workshop has completed in 2022. Landscape Workshop is a full-service grounds management company that has been providing service and maintenance for outdoor commercial spaces since 1984.

Cumberland Landscape Group Acquires Three Atlanta Companies

Cumberland Landscape Group, a regional, full-service commercial landscaping company, has expanded its presence and services in metro Atlanta with the acquisition of three companies: Property Masters Landscape & Design; Property Masters Landscape Maintenance; and Property Masters Commercial Landscaping.

Through this acquisition, the company is broadening its services to include Commercial Maintenance, Commercial Landscape Construction, and Residential Landscape Design and Build. Approximately 110 employees from Property Masters will join the Cumberland family.

TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods Supports Healthy Green Spaces

TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods’ Morrisville, NC team, and Project EverGreen announce the business’ commitment of $15,000 to help further expand and diversify the GreenCare for Communities and GreenCare for Troops programs that together have restored more than 200 million square feet of healthy turf and green spaces across the U.S.

The contribution will be used for the logistical, promotional, and project-specific resources required to plan and deliver green space projects. In 2022, Project EverGreen and its partners have so far completed or scheduled major renovation projects in Detroit, New York City, Savannah, Georgia, Denver, and Cleveland.

Takeuchi’s First Loaders Roll Off New South Carolina Assembly Line

The first compact track loaders have rolled off the assembly line at Takeuchi’s new manufacturing facility in Moore, SC. This facility, Takeuchi’s first production facility in North America, will eventually produce nearly all the company’s compact track loaders, allowing Takeuchi to reduce compact track loader production lead time for its North American customers and better meet market needs worldwide.

Takeuchi has historically produced compact track loaders at one of their factories in the Nagano province of Japan. After most compact track loader production has moved from Japan to the South Carolina facility, Takeuchi will retool that facility to produce compact excavators.

Forty people currently work at the new 156,000-square-foot production facility and standalone office building, with plans for additional staff to come on board as Takeuchi ramps up track loader production over the next few months. Ultimately, the facility will employ around 150 people, generating even more job opportunities and infusing money into the local economy.

Kubota Tractor Enters The Race

ThorSport Racing has partnered with Kubota Tractor Corporation to serve as the Official Tractor Company of ThorSport Racing in multiple NASCAR Truck Series events starting the weekend of September 9th in Kansas with Ben Rhodes’ No. 99 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro.



Rhodes entered the Kansas weekend having notched six top-five and 10 top-10 finishes, in addition to 224 laps led. He is currently seventh in the driver’s standings, 21 points above the Playoffs Round of 8 cutoff line.

Husqvarna Expands Investment in Robin Autopilot

Husqvarna has significantly expanded its position with Robin Autopilot. This latest investment news from Husqvarna, will enable Robin Autopilot to continue to strengthen its leadership position in Robotics as a Service (RaaS) in the U.S. lawn care marketplace, offering proprietary fleet management, surveyor and customer acquisition software tools, patented robotic accessories and a full suite of education and training services to empower and grow businesses. Robin will also improve its access to supply of Husqvarna robotic mowing products and accessories such as CEORA™, EPOS boundary wire free Automowers™, fence door, and solar charging systems, and well as Husqvarna battery handheld equipment.

Bobcat Opens New Aftermarket Parts Distribution Center in Reno

Bobcat officially opened a new, 110,000-square-foot Bobcat Aftermarket Parts Distribution Center (PDC) in Reno, NV. Strategically located in the western U.S. at 9477 N. Virginia Street in Reno, with accessibility to major airports and highways, the new parts distribution center employs approximately 35 people. This marks the first of two new Bobcat PDCs to open in the U.S. in 2022. Joining the company’s existing Bobcat Parts Distribution Center near Chicago in Woodridge, IL, an additional regional location will open in Atlanta later this year. The two new, regional facilities will roughly double the company’s warehouse footprint, adding approximately 445,000 square feet of additional distribution and storage space to the existing 358,000-square-foot primary parts distribution center in Chicago. These new distribution facilities, along with expanded customer service teams, will enable quicker order-to-delivery times and the highest level of service for aftermarket parts, including same-day order processing and extended order hours; expanded dealer support programs and customer service hours; improved speed of delivery times and additional shipping carrier options. All facilities are managed by APL Logistics.

System Pavers Partners with The Cranemere Group and Expands Market

System Pavers has partnered with The Cranemere Group. System Pavers management and founders are retaining a significant ownership interest in the business as part of the long-term partnership.

Along with this partnership, System Pavers has other news: a new market – Phoenix—which includes Tempe, Scottsdale, Gilbert and surrounding areas. With the support of The Cranemere Group, System Pavers will continue to expand into new markets, including two new additional markets in 2023.

Software News: Kenect Acquires Friendemic

In software news, Kenect, a texting solution used by nearly 6,000 businesses throughout North America, completed the acquisition of Friendemic, a provider of online reputation and digital communication software solutions for automotive and powersports dealerships and manufacturers. This transaction brings together two companies with the shared mission of connecting businesses with their customers.

With this combination, Kenect will have nearly 8,000 customers across North America. Friendemic customers will now have access to Kenect’s world-class texting, payment collection, and communication tools.