Landscape Forms Wins 27 Design Awards In 2023

Landscape Forms, a North American designer and manufacturer of high-design site furniture, structure, LED lighting, and accessories, earned 27 design awards and recognitions from industry organizations and publications in 2023.

Product design awards span honorable mentions in excellence, innovation, and outstanding sustainability efforts. The categories include the design of outdoor site furnishings, lighting, and adaptable structure. The three top performers were the Theory line of street and transit furnishings, Backdrop modular outdoor structure system, and Typology Collection of seating and lighting.

Theory

Winner of multiple awards including a GOOD DESIGN® Award and Architectural Record‘s Product of the Year, Theory was a standout in urban and street furniture in 2023. Theory is a collection of transit site furnishings designed by Scott Klinker. It combines familiar streetscape elements with expressive pieces that offer the aesthetic appeal of modern art. It juxtaposes sculpture and functionality. Theory uses a non-prescriptive design to inspire playfulness and discovery.

Backdrop

Backdrop is another product with recognitions that include two Gold Certifications in the Grands Prix Du Design and Architectural Products’ Product Innovation Award. It is an adaptable structure system of modular panels and accessories designed in collaboration with KEM STUDIO. Engineered for virtually endless layouts, functionality, and degree of enclosure, Backdrop is designed to activate underutilized areas with purpose.

Typology

Winner of two Red Dot Awards and the 2023 SIT Furniture Design of the Year, the Typology Collection was another standout in 2023. Designed in collaboration with Designworks, a BMW group company, Typology is an innovative seating and lighting collection. It adds dynamic dimension to any site, enveloping the visitor in an immersive design experience. Systematic and adaptable, it lives comfortably in both new and existing architectural environments.

See the full list of all Landscape Forms’ awards received in 2023.

For a recent article from Turf Magazine spotlighting Landscape Forms’ Roundtable on Women in Landscape Design, click here.