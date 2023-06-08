Landscaping In Poor Air Quality

For the past several days, New York City, New Jersey, and surrounding areas in the Northeast have been experiencing apocalyptic orange-colored skies, a horribly acrid smell outdoors, and air quality indexes ranging from unhealthy to hazardous. And it’s all due to the Canadian wildfires, hundreds of miles away. Homes are shuttered, sidewalks are empty, masks are back on, outdoor events are canceled, and the news has been filled with warnings.
For those of us on the East coast it’s been a wake up call for what some areas of California seem to experience every wildfire season. It’s also been a highly dramatic reminder of the vulnerability and inter-connectedness of the environment.
While the current situation should subside somewhat in the Northeast on Friday, unhealthy air quality events raise issues for outdoor workers such as lawn and landscape professionals.
Potential Effects
According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), there is very limited information about how exposure to wildfire smoke impacts outdoor workers. However, research studies and assessments show clear potential for such exposures to result in adverse health outcomes which varies from person to person depending on individual risk factors such as age and health conditions (e.g., pre-existing heart or lung disease). Some health effects known or suspected to be caused by wildfire smoke include:
- Symptoms such as eye irritation, sore throat, wheeze, and cough;
- Asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) exacerbations;
- Bronchitis and pneumonia;
- Adverse birth outcomes; and
- Cardiovascular (heart and blood vessel) outcomes.
Long work schedules and the physical demands of outdoor work (resulting in higher breathing rates) may also impact a worker’s exposure and health response.
Employer Actions
Employers* should implement procedures to reduce exposures to smoke when necessary. According to NIOSH:
- Frequently monitor air quality conditions in the area by visiting the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) US Fire and Smoke Map or the state health department’s air quality website. This map provides the Air Quality Index (AQI) for a specific location and provides a range of air quality from good to hazardous. The AQI is EPA’s color-coded tool for communicating air quality to the public.
- Relocate or reschedule work tasks to smoke-free or less smoky areas or times of the day,
- Reduce levels of physical activity when possible, especially strenuous and heavy work,
- Require and encourage workers to take frequent breaks in places that are free from smoke, and
- Limit the worker’s smoke exposure by making accommodations for that worker to perform his/her duties indoors or in a location that reduces exposure to smoke, if possible.
Respirators
When the recommendations listed above cannot be implemented, a NIOSH Approved® filtering facepiece respirator (FFR), like an N95® respirator, can be used to reduce exposure to airborne particulates from wildfire smoke.
If an employer requires employees to use respiratory protection, it must be as part of a comprehensive respiratory protection program as required under the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) Respiratory Protection standard (29 CFR 1910.134)external icon. This includes medical evaluations, respirator fit testing, and worker training. Additionally, when required in the occupational setting, tight-fitting respirators cannot be used by people with facial hair that interferes with the face seal.
When respirators are used on a voluntary basis, employers should follow the requirements found on the OSHA website.
Actions For Indoors
It should be noted that actions should also be take to create an indoor environment that reduces exposure to wildfire smoke. It is important that employers and building managers: use HEPA filters; ensure that windows and other building openings such as loading docks are kept closed; operate HVAC systems in the re-circulate setting or reduce the amount of outdoor air supply.
*California employers must follow state Protection from Wildfire Smoke regulation for outdoor workers. The regulation applies when and where the Air Quality Index is greater than 151 for fine particulate matter (PM2.5) from wildfire smoke or if it is anticipated that employees will be exposed to wildfire smoke. More information can be found on the Cal/OSHA website.
