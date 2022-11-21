The Plastic Pipe Institute’s (PPI) Drainage Division has awarded its 2022 “Project of the Year Award” to Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (ADS) for their warehouse project in Greencastle, PA.

With the goal of protecting the environment, a new facility with a 1.5 million square foot building made the decision to use five large underground stormwater storage systems. The system required watertight capabilities due to the karst topography and created the area of some 83 acres. As one of the largest sites in Franklin County, this project used over 17 miles of ADS® N-12® Dual Wall HDPE Pipe to construct the underground detention beds.

N-12 pipe is certified to meet or exceed the requirements for:

CAN/CSA Standard: B182.8 and BNQ 3624-120

American Association of State Highway (AASHTO) Load Resistance Factor Design (LRFD) specifications

ASTM 3212 lab test

ASTM F2487 infiltration/exfiltration test

Type S pipe under AASHTO specifications M 252 and M 294

Specified for culverts, cross drains, storm sewers and other types of new and rehab projects, N-12 pipe has a smooth inner wall for optimum hydraulic flow and a corrugated exterior for structural strength. N-12 pipe can support H-25 live loads with 12″ minimum cover for most pipe diameters. Sections are joined with an integral bell and spigot that creates a watertight connection with a factory-installed gasket–no extra couplers needed.

Additional information can be found at www.plasticpipe.org and www.plasticpipe.org/drainage.

Plastics Pipe Institute is a major trade association representing all segments of the plastics piping industry. PPI focuses collaborative efforts to accumulate data, concentrate facts, and target resources toward advancements in applications and increases in widespread usage. Each year the membership reviews and votes on the Project of the Year for each of the five PPI divisions – Building & Construction, Drainage, Energy Piping Systems, Municipal & Industrial, and Power & Communications.

