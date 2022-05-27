Share your best lawn for a chance to be on the Milorganite® fertilizer bag.

Do you use Milorganite fertilizer? Do you have a showcase lawn? The Milorganite® Fertilizer 2022 Spring Bag Contest is now accepting entries. Submit an image or video of your Milorganite lawn for a chance to appear on the Milorganite 32lb. bag! Also, win a year’s supply of Milorganite and a visit from the Lawn Care Nut, Allyn Hane.

Eligibility: Any person may participate in the contest who has applied Milorganite® fertilizer to the person’s lawn within the last year. Only one entry per household. No new purchase is necessary.

How to Enter: Submit the testimonial form on the Milorganite® fertilizer website with an image or video (up to four images or videos) of your Milorganite lawn, landscape, and home.

Prizes: Every valid testimonial submission will receive a Milorganite® retro sticker (perfect for your spreader), and a selection of one Milorganite® item; a t-shirt, cap, or rain gauge.

One Grand Prize Winner: