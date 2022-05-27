Share your best lawn for a chance to be on the Milorganite® fertilizer bag.
Do you use Milorganite fertilizer? Do you have a showcase lawn? The Milorganite® Fertilizer 2022 Spring Bag Contest is now accepting entries. Submit an image or video of your Milorganite lawn for a chance to appear on the Milorganite 32lb. bag! Also, win a year’s supply of Milorganite and a visit from the Lawn Care Nut, Allyn Hane.
Eligibility: Any person may participate in the contest who has applied Milorganite® fertilizer to the person’s lawn within the last year. Only one entry per household. No new purchase is necessary.
How to Enter: Submit the testimonial form on the Milorganite® fertilizer website with an image or video (up to four images or videos) of your Milorganite lawn, landscape, and home.
Prizes: Every valid testimonial submission will receive a Milorganite® retro sticker (perfect for your spreader), and a selection of one Milorganite® item; a t-shirt, cap, or rain gauge.
One Grand Prize Winner:
- An image of the winner’s lawn, landscape, and home will appear on the 32 lb. bag of Milorganite® fertilizer in 2023 and until Milorganite® fertilizer decides to update the image. By accepting the prize, the winner grants Milorganite® the right to use this image on packaging, collateral, and digital materials without compensation.
- An in-person visit from Allyn Hane “The Lawn Care Nut” announcing the winner.
- A one-year supply of Milorganite® fertilizer (up to twenty 32 lb. bags). Milorganite® will coordinate with the winner to identify a local retailer to supply the Milorganite® fertilizer. The winner is responsible for picking up the Milorganite® fertilizer from the retailer.
- Milorganite® will arrange for a professional photographer to capture images of the lawn, landscape, and home of the winner at a time mutually acceptable to the photographer and the winner (high-resolution images are needed for the bag printing).
Grand Prize Winner Announcement: Milorganite® will announce the winner on the Milorganite® blog and social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) on or before August 31, 2022.
Contest Period: Ends Sunday, June 5, 2022, at 11:59 pm CST.
For the full contest details; Milorganite® Fertilizer 2022 Spring Bag Contest.
