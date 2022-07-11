Steel Green Manufacturing broke ground in May on a new facility in Lebanon, IN. The company plans to relocate its offices and manufacturing operations to the new building in May of 2023.

Steel Green will lease 30,000 square feet of the building, which more than doubles the size of its current facility. Merritt Contracting is the company completing the project. Advanced Turf Solutions will lease the remaining 10,000 square feet of the facility.

Since its founding in 2018, Steel Green has grown to more than 30 employees. The company manufactures stand-on zero-turn spreader/sprayer machines, attachments, and parts. With an initial focus on lawn care professionals, Steel Green has expanded its customer base to include sports field managers and golf course superintendents as well.

“This will be a much-needed move for us,” said Matt Smith, co-founder and sales manager of Steel Green Manufacturing. “We’re eager to increase production, serve more customers, and provide more jobs in our community.”

The new facility will be located just down the road from its current facility. Steel Green Manufacturing is an employee-owned business in which all machines are Made in the USA.

Steel Green’s SGXL zero-turn, stand on sprayer was profiled in the most recent issue of Turf. Click here for the digital version of Get Equipped: Spreaders, Sprayers & Seed.