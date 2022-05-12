STIHL Leads New Campaign With The Message “Made in America. Three Words Not Everyone Can Say.”

STIHL Inc., is tapping into American’s sense of patriotism and unity in a new national multi-media advertising campaign to inspire consumers to purchase products Made in America. The campaign reinforces the company’s continued support of and investment in American manufacturing. It also reinforces an often-overlooked fact that a majority of STIHL products sold in the U.S. are actually made in America from U.S. and foreign materials.

More than 75 models of STIHL equipment are currently made in America of U.S. and foreign materials at the Virginia Beach, VA facility with plans in place for additional category expansion. Products made at the facility include chain saws, trimmers, edgers, brush cutters, pole pruners, backpack and handheld blowers, sprayers, shredder/vacuums, and more. The STIHL Inc. facility also produces battery equipment.

“Many of our customers may not be aware that several models from our ever-growing battery-powered line are manufactured in our U.S. facility,” said Ken Waldron, STIHL Inc. national marketing manager. And there are plans to expand “Battery Power. Made by STIHL.” manufacturing later this year.

Since its inception in 1974, the STIHL Inc. Virginia Beach campus has grown from a single 20,000-square-foot rented warehouse to over one million square feet, spanning more than 150 acres. The Virginia Beach plant also manufactures many of the components and accessories used by other STIHL facilities around the world. In addition to supporting the U.S. market, STIHL Inc. exports its products to more than 90 countries.

“The Made in America campaign will run throughout 2022; however, given STIHL Inc. remains committed to continued investment in American manufacturing and expanding our American-built product categories this campaign may continue for years to come,” explained Waldron.

To read about more of STIHL’s patriotic efforts, click here.