The Landscape As Ecosystem

What species to choose? That is the million-dollar question. I will answer it in the only way that makes sense. Choose species that are native to the area. The species must: thrive in the conditions present, meet design criteria (color, height…), be commercially available, and not too aggressive for the planting. This is why all planning is site-specific. No cookie cutters. This means you need to know your plants.

As to placement, the beauty of native plants is that they can go anywhere you want. I see them in: perennial gardens; bioswales; rain gardens; shoreline stabilizations; turf conversions; xeriscapes; prairie restorations; meadows; savanna/forest restorations, pollution mitigation projects, stormwater ponds, and ecosystem restorations. They are also on green roofs and mixed in with other landscape plantings. The possibilities are endless. Plant native!

Stewardship

Maintenance is not what we do with ecosystems. Maintenance implies we want the planting to be static or unchanging. Yet Nature is dynamic and ever changing. Stewardship is active/dynamic on-going management of the site whether it is a landscape or restored ecosystem. We steward ecosystems.

What does this entail? It means keeping all non-native/invasive plant species out. Why? Because ecosystems evolved with a particular give-and-take between species. Native plants have other native species that keep them in check. Since non-native/ invasive species plants haven’t evolved for that same dynamic of exchange, they almost always out-compete the natives. They take over most, if not all, ecosystems. You lose everything you have designed and worked for. I tell my clients, “We don’t make native plants grow, we make non-native/invasive species not grow.” You have to know the weeds as well as the flowers to remove the right ones.

Elimination of non-native/invasive species includes: hand removal, selective use of herbicides, and mowing with brush cutters or tractors. Never let any non-native/invasive species reproduce. You want to have only a finite number of plants to remove.

We also collect the seeds of the native plants and distribute them onsite. Think of the seeds as free plants that will fill in the gaps. Dense plantings keep the weeds out. We also conduct prescribed fires. Our native ecosystems are not fire-tolerant; they are fire-dependent. They need occasional fire as a natural element of the ecosystem to maintain biodiversity. Prescribed fire is safe if conducted by trained and experienced professionals. Fire is like a fast, efficient Fall or Spring cleanup. The planting is ready for the sun to shine in. In small plantings where fire is not practical, we cut the dead stems and rake them off to simulate a fire. Stewardship never ends, just as a landscape will always need maintenance.

I have been a student of the environment for my entire life. Nature is the most amazing teacher. I have taken the lessons I have learned to create and steward some amazing ecosystems. My company has been stewarding some sites for over 20 years! I work with an amazing team of passionate and professional people. They are the reason our work has won over 170 awards. I strongly encourage you to work with Nature and create your own award-winning ecosystems. I am always available to answer questions.

Pizzo is founder of Pizzo & Associates Ltd., a multi-award-winning firm offering ecological restoration in Leland, IL. Established in 1988, the company originally provided landscape, design-build, and maintenance services and grew quickly to focus on naturalized landscapes and eventually ecological restoration and stewardship. Growing their own native plants for installations evolved into another company, Pizzo Native Plant Nursery LLC. The current location of the business comprises 40 acres, of which 32.5 acres are remnant prairie and wetland where Pizzo has placed a conservation easement to permanently protect it. This little slice of Nature sits among 22,000 acres of production agriculture. It has become an oasis for migratory birds and monarch butterflies. The property is a living laboratory Pizzo & Associates, Ltd. uses to understand restoration, stewardship, and propagating native plants. Pizzo also practices what he preaches. He lives on 40 acres of restored prairie and wetland that is amongst 38,000 acres of corn and beans. The site now hosts 225 species of native plants and has been used by over 160 species of birds. For more information, visit www.pizzogroup.com or contact Jack Pizzo at jackp@pizzo.info.