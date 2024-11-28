Tree Services: Taking Tree Care To New Heights

Turf October 2024 Issue | Tree Services Special Section FEATURES TREE FELLING | Professional tips for safely felling trees SETTING THE STAGE | Setting the Stage for Spring Tree Growth GET EQUIPPED | TREE CARE BEECH TREES | Spotlight on Beech and Tree Services Click on cover image to view the digital issue.

Editor’s Letter

M ark Chisolm, certified arborist with Aspen Tree Expert Company, doesn’t see business slowing down as Autumn sets in. He sees it as the perfect time to “strengthen tree health and create a solid foundation to ensure landscapes will thrive come spring.” From pruning and aerating to fertilizing and leaf removal, there is still much for commercial landscape companies to focus on as the weather once again becomes crisp in the fall.

Being able to make informed, premeditative decisions is imperative to tree health. Researching potential problems and spending the time to complete inspections can save you from having to correct completely avoidable mistakes in the spring. Tree felling, for instance, requires proper training and knowledge to be done successfully. Part of that knowledge includes knowing which tools will work best for you and your crew, and the job at hand.

For all of the reasons mentioned above and many more, fall is the perfect time for tree care professionals to brush up on the most up-to-date products and procedures within the industry and Turf Magazine is here to help.

