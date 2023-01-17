There’s a famous quote attributed to Heraclitus: “No man ever steps in the same river twice. For it’s not the same river and he’s not the same man.” The same can be said for landscapes and landscape design. As any Green Industry professional knows, even the most meticulously designed and maintained landscapes are in constant flux. The simple transitions from season to season alone are dramatic. Annuals riot with color, annuals die, perennials thrive, perennials go dormant, herbs release scent, herbs go to seed, trees bud, trees go bare, and plant sizes, color palettes, and blooms change from week to week. Year to year, the changes are even greater. Trees mature, shrubs grow, plants are added, plants die, spreaders spread, climbers climb, invasives invade, sunlight moves, mulch decomposes, new pests arrive, and mystery plants appear while established ones just as mysteriously disappear.

So imagine the unique challenges and incredible rewards when a landscape company not only completes a stunning Design-Build project in natural mountain terrain, but then has the opportunity to maintain the property over the past 15 years. Perhaps it’s not surprising that the property has won 11 awards for Designscapes Colorado since 2007—most recently, a 2022 Gold Award for Residential Landscape Management from the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP). Over the years, Designscapes Colorado has helped the landscape evolve to optimize the Colorado mountain environment and its four seasons. Of course, Winter landscapes are challenging in many states with freezing temperatures, but rejuvenated pots, evergreen branches, tinsel, pinecones, and more transform the snow-covered scene into a Winter wonderland.