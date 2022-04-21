Take a look at this assortment of battery powered tools and equipment that can add value to your professional lawn care and landscaping services.

MICHELIN® X® TWEEL® TURF For Mean Green EVO ZTR-74

The all-electric Mean Green EVO ZTR-74 mower now has the option of being fitted with MICHELIN X TWEEL TURF 26″ tires (26x12N12 XL 10×8.5 +1.7 ” off set) as an Original Equipment (OE) rear-wheel option, or as a replacement fitment on an existing EVO ZTR-74 mower. The 26x12N12 XL size has a 1030-pound load capacity and can be used with or without a bagger system. The new design incorporates a hubless design and utilizes either a five-bolt configuration to attach the unit as a retrofit replacement for existing mowers, or a 10-bolt standard OE configuration for new production mowers. Once bolted on, the MICHELIN X TWEEL has no air pressure to maintain. The unique energy transfer within the poly-resin spokes helps reduce the “bounce” associated with pneumatic tires.

STIHL MSA 300 C-O

With the new AP 500 S battery, the MSA 300 C-O offers: impressive power; high ergo-nomics; an anti-vibration system; balance; durability; a weather-resistant design; and three operating modes. It features a large LED display screen that provides status updates, such as on/off, operating mode, and chain brake position. It will even alert if the machine becomes low on bar and chain oil. The MSA 300 C-O offers a host of other features, including a brushless motor, advanced electronics, an integrated air filter, an adjustable oil pump, and captive bar nuts. The electronic operating system has three operating modes to optimize performance with run time. The motor housing is also molded to accept Smart Connector 2 A for fleet management.

Battery Power Makita 40V max XGT® Brushless Cordless Blower Kit

With zero emissions and lower noise, the 40V max XGT® Brushless Cordless Blower Kit (GBU01M1) is a new solution for clean-up applications. The brushless motor on the 40V max XGT runs cooler and delivers speeds up to 143 MPH air velocity. The blower features a variable speed trigger to adjust speeds between 0-476 CFM and a Turbo boost mode (565 CFM) can be used for heavy debris. A cruise control lever provides management of power and run time, and a speed lock provides continuous operation. A three-stage telescoping long nozzle covers varying area ranges, while the in-line fan design provides tool balance and ergonomics. IPX4-rated weather-resistant construction offers durability, and Extreme Protection Technology (XPT™) is engineered to improve dust and water resistance. A hole at the housing bottom allows easy hanging.

Toro Grandstand® Revolution

The Toro GrandStand Revolution combines the speed and comfort of a zero-turn rider with the on-and-off ease of a wide area walk-behind. The stand-on mower, designed with its space-saving, flip-up platform, is now powered by Toro’s durable HyperCell Power System™. Featuring a Turbo Force deck with adjustable baffle, operators can get a pristine cut in any conditions. The Turbo Force deck is 50 KSI 7-gauge high strength steel, coupled with an extra strength tubular chassis and durably rugged I-beam front-end. The Grandstand Revolution’s rubber discharge chute clears obstacles while dispersing debris. It also features dual capture anti-scalp rollers to ensure the highest quality of cut in the harshest terrain.

Gravely® Pro-Turn EV Upgrade

Gravely recently unveiled the upgraded Pro-Turn EV with additional deck sizes. The machine now offers the X-Factor 3® deck design in 48″, 52″ and 60″ deck sizes with rear and side discharge. The X-factor 3 deck allows more efficient grass cutting at high speeds and features improvements for easier maintenance. Powered by FusionCore, a swappable lithium-ion battery system, the Pro-Turn EV runs quieter while delivering power and performance. The QuickSwap battery included in the upgraded Pro-Turn EV is designed to generate enough energy to power the commercial-grade mower, enabling landscapers and their crews to continue cutting longer.

EGO CSX3000 Top Handle Chainsaw

The EGO CSX3000 is a battery powered tool that has all the performance of gas, but without the noise, fuss, and maintenance of its gas counterparts. Powered by EGO’s 56V ARC Lithium battery, its high efficiency brushless motor starts at the pull of the trig-ger, and a 12″ bar and aggressive chain delivers the cutting power of a 35.2 cc gas saw. The CSX3000 comes with a 5Ah battery and, with the included holster, is well balanced in hand while giving you 265 cuts on a single charge. The easily swappable battery will fit and run all EGO tools to provide extended runtime. The EGO saw also features auto oiling and an LED low oil light. The EGO top handle can be used in most weather conditions since it’s IPX4 weather resistant.

Greenworks 60V Battery Electric CrossoverZ

This 42″ zero turn lawn mower is part of the new Greenworks line at Tractor Supply. The Pro 60V line has zero emissions and utilizes rechargeable lithium-ion batteries that are interchangeable among the entire line of tools. With a single charge, it can cover a two-acre mow easily, with no hassle or obnoxious fumes. It also handles rolling hills up to a 15 ̊ slope and navigates around obstacles. This professional-grade mower is crafted with a reinforced 12-gauge steel deck for durability and quality. Additional features include: illuminating dual-LED headlights; a premium high-back padded seat with back support and armrests; large 20″ drive tires that enable mowing speeds up to 8 MPH; and six 8.0 Ah batteries with fast charge of 90 minutes with three included dual port turbo chargers.

Bobcat T7X

Doosan Bobcat has unveiled the world’s first all-electric compact track loader: the T7X. It eliminates hydraulic systems, components, emissions, and vibrations—all while providing a cleaner, quieter machine. With a powerful 62KW lithium-ion battery, each charge can support common daily operations with the use of intelligent work modes for up to four hours of continuous operation time or a full day of operation during intermittent use. The power management system senses when loads are increasing, automatically backing off power when not needed to preserve energy use and extend runtime. Eco-designed, the T7X is also a smart machine featuring software connectivity via two-way telematics communications. The platform provides integral data about machine performance, along with operator-focused data to change machine preferences, tune the performance to certain job situations, and upgrade product features. This includes variable drive speed at full torque and other features not possible with a diesel hydraulic machine.

Husqvarna 530iPT5

The Husqvarna 530iPT5 is a telescopic battery pole saw for professionals with a 16.4′ telescopic reach and performance that surpasses gas equivalents. It offers performance and durability with low weight, excellent ergonomics, and quiet operation for use in any location at any time of day. Choose between normal or savE™ mode, depending on conditions, for maximum power or maximum runtime of the 40V efficient brushless motor. It also fulfills the IPX4 classification for rain resistance.

