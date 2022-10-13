Bobcat Snowblower Attachment

Equipped with nine different width options, and an increased intake height and bigger auger, operators can clear more flakes in less time. The attachment features a direct-drive, sprocket-style chute rotation that enables operators to point snow in virtually any direction and set it wherever the job requires—even in hard-to-reach places. The chute delivers 270 ̊ of rotation, a 15 ̊ increase over previous designs. High-flow models capture extra available hydraulic horsepower from the carrier. Adjustable skid shoes mounted to the sides of the snow-blower allow raising or lowering the clearing depth. The skid shoes not only make it easy to maintain ground alignment, but can also help guide operators along curbs or walls—while preventing contact with the snowblower itself.