SiteOne® Landscape Supply has added Arborgold Software to its business management software solutions for landscaping customers. Arborgold offers software for streamlined operations and improved productivity. This new partnership allows Arborgold users to link to their SiteOne account, providing real-time pricing for accurate, timely quotes and proposals. Arborgold users will be able to access SiteOne’s most up-to-date material pricing. This partnership between SiteOne and Arborgold will offer clients a more seamless job management system and supply chain experience.

“By consolidating platforms, we offer a one-stop solution to increase profitability and efficiency,” said Sean Kramer, CIO at SiteOne Landscape Supply.

“Partnering with SiteOne, the industry’s largest landscape supply distributor in the United States, gives Arborgold clients access to real-time product pricing so they can quickly generate accurate estimates and proposals, create purchase orders and follow the procurement workflow through Arborgold,” said Ed Rockhill, COO at Arborgold. “Arborgold’s clients have come to expect additional features and functionality that increase the overall value of their subscription, such as the SiteOne partnership that offers clients a more seamless estimating, job management and supply chain experience.”

Arborgold and SiteOne accounts can be linked by visiting SiteOne’s Business Management Center and following the integration directions. See the list of business management resources for landscape professionals here.

Earlier this month, Site One also announced its SiteOne Sync App now integrates with QuickBooks®.