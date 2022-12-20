Do you know a student near the Carolinas interested in working with the Turf & Ornamental Communicators Association (TOCA) award winning Sod Solutions team? The intern will work with Sod Solutions sales, marketing, and customer service teams to understand the company’s four business units and learn about the turfgrass industry. The intern will also have the opportunity to shadow multiple roles at Sod Solutions, in Awendaw, SC (just north of Mount Pleasant). Some of these roles include:

Educational content writing and editing.

Marketing content, creative, and strategy development.

Customer service communication and problem-solving.

Details of the TOCA internship program.

Internship will be worth $5,000 — $4,000 as a stipend and $1,000 to be used to attend and assist in the execution of the TOCA Annual Meeting in Portland, Maine, April 25 – 27, 2023.

The internship will be 8-10 weeks long.

Student application deadline is Friday, February 24, 2023.

Intern will be chosen by a representative of the host organization, along with a representative of the sponsoring parties, plus one board member.

The TOCA marketing Internship program is sponsored by Den & Sandy Gardner and Jose Milan via a commitment through the TOCA Foundation. Contact Sandra O’Rourke with questions, sandra@cornerwindowcommunications.com

Apply here! Deadline to apply is Friday, February 24, 2023.

Learn more about Turf’s TOCA Awards.