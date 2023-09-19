Benchmarking Your Snow Business

When making decisions for your business, the more information you have, the better you can run profitable and efficient snow operations.

Benchmarking is an essential process that allows your company to measure actual performance and compare it to goals or established key performance indicators. The results will inform your decision-making when setting goals, show progress toward those goals, or identify areas for improvement.

In order for benchmarking to be successful for your company, it requires the following steps:

Identify benchmark targets.

Decide what you want to benchmark and what you will benchmark against. Make sure the metrics and any goals tied to them are focused and realistic. Is there a particular area of the business that is a pain point? Start there.

Outline the process.

Set benchmark goals so that every person in the company understands who will “own” those metrics, how and why each will be achieved, and the individual consequences if they are not.