LandOpt, which helps independent landscape contractors nationwide increase revenue, cash flow, and profitability, is welcoming three new green industry leaders to its Channel Partner network. Joining LandOpt are Aspire Software, Rancho Mesa Insurance, and STIHL. They will exhibit at LandOpt’s annual Principals Meeting & Success Celebration in Phoenix, AZ held in conjunction with Rock On! a prospective members workshop February 22-23.

LandOpt Channel Partners provide members with a wide array of products and services. Many offer preferred pricing and discount programs. “Channel Partners are increasingly important to our members as they navigate through economic challenges,” said LandOpt president Jim Westover. “Whether it’s saving them money, keeping them abreast of industry trends, or providing advice, Channel Partners really contribute to our members’ bottom lines.”

Other Channels Partners attending the Pheonix conference include Ariens Co/Gravely, Corkboard Concepts, Ewing Irrigation, K-Rain Manufacturing, SiteOne Landscape Supply, and Velocity Truck Centers/Isuzu. Prospective LandOpt members will have the opportunity to meet with them. They also will receive a complimentary business review, get advice from coaches on a variety of key business topics, and network with current members. Registration includes attending a sales workshop presented by industry marketing expert and author Jack Jostes. For details on the prospective members’ workshop and to register visit: https://landopt.com/rock-on-prospective-members-workshop.