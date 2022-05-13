Landscape business owners have a new time-saving benefit from SiteOne® Landscape Supply with SiteOne’s Marketing Toolkit. The turnkey online program gives customers the ability to quickly create, customize, and print marketing assets to promote their businesses in their communities. The Marketing Toolkit is exclusively for Partners Program members.

“We know our customers are busy running their businesses and it can be challenging to find time to spread the word about their services,” said Allison Flynn, senior director of Integrated Marketing at SiteOne.

The online portal is stocked with pre-designed professional templates. These templates include: business cards; door hangers; flyers; truck magnets; and yard signs. Each can be customized with a unique logo, business name, and contact information. Users simply edit the template of their choice and make any desired changes. Materials can be professionally printed and shipped directly, or downloaded for free to be printed in-house.

Members can get started by logging into the online portal and creating a username and password. Contact a local SiteOne branch to become a Partners Program member and gain access to the Marketing Toolkit. As a Partners Program member, users earn points with every qualified purchase.

