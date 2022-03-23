NaturaLawn® of America—an organic-based lawn care franchise system headquartered in Frederick, MD—is accepting applications for the 2022 Dan Collins Scholarship Award. The is the fourth consecutive year the award has been offered to students across the U.S.

The Award was established in memory of Dan Collins, a franchise owner who passed away from cancer in 2005. Collins was a “larger than life” gentleman who always had a funny story to share, an encouraging word for his fellow owners, and a big heart for giving his best to help others. NaturaLawn created the scholarship to help students with the cost of higher education.

The scholarship is an essay contest awarding three one-time stipends to the winning students to be used towards their college education. The first-place winner will receive $4,000 in scholarship monies; second place will receive $2,000; and third-place will receive $100.

To enter, students will be required to submit two essays, along with proof of enrollment in a high school, college, or university.

In addition to the completed application and a possible interview with NaturaLawn management, the following criteria will be considered during the decision process:

• The applicant should be a current high school senior or enrolled as a full-time student in a two-year Associate Degree or four-year Bachelor Degree College/University program.

• Submission of a transcript showing a high school or current College/University GPA level of at least 2.5.

• A one-page essay explaining why you should receive this award.

• A one-page essay recounting how you may use your degree and knowledge gained from your education.

• Up to three letters of recommendation.

• Preference may be given to NaturaLawn employee’s children.

• Preference may be given to students enrolled in, or with experience in, the field of turfgrass management.

The winning students will be announced on NaturaLawn social channels, and notified by email.

Application submissions (including all essays, letters of recommendation, transcripts, etc.) should be postmarked no later than May 1, 2022 for this year’s award. To apply, click here.

NaturaLawn of America is a national lawn care franchise system servicing over 115,000 customers in 27 states and the District of Columbia.