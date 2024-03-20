Cuadrado Appointed Global CEO Of Yanmar Compact Equipment

José Cuadrado has been appointed Global Chief Executive Officer at Yanmar Compact Equipment. He was also appointed Chairman of the Board at Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd. It will go into effect on April 1, 2024. Cuadrado replaces Giuliano Parodi who, for the last six years, has led the transformation of Yanmar CE into a global leader. He is now transferring to manage the Yanmar Group’s Strategy Division, as Chief Strategy Officer.

In a career spanning 25+ years, Cuadrado brings with him a wealth of relevant construction, industrial and automotive experience. He previously worked at leading brands that include Ingersol Rand, Doosan and CNH Industrial. Cuadrado joined Yanmar CE in early 2023. He is currently managing director of the company’s Europe, Middle East and Africa regions. These markets equate to a third of the company’s global sales. A search has begun for his replacement. Cuadrado will combine both Global CEO and EMEA roles until his successor is appointed, from his current base in Europe. In his new role, Cuadrado is responsible for leading increased organizational integration and improving financial performance,. He will also focus on driving customer success through best-in-class product development.

Commenting on his appointment Cuadrado said: “I fully support our current strategy to become a leader in the compact equipment industry. To achieve this, we will continue our journey to become a truly global company, focusing on extending our product portfolio and strengthening our dealer network across all major markets. Equally important, we have very ambitious and exciting plans to embrace upcoming technologies. I’m very pleased to be given this opportunity to continue the good work that has happened under Giuliano’s leadership.”

“José is an experienced and dynamic leader and, having helped shape the strategy as part of the global leadership team since joining the company, is fully aligned to our goals and aspirations,” said Giuliano Parodi, newly appointed Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at Yanmar. “We are confident that he will continue to drive Yanmar CE towards meeting its objective of becoming a customer-centric, innovative, global leader in compact equipment. We offer José our full support in his new role.”

A Spanish national, Cuadrado holds a master’s degree in business & economics from University of Valladolid in Spain.

