Spring is in full swing! With days getting longer and temperatures on the rise, it’s time for land clearing professionals to break out their equipment and prepare for a productive – and profitable – season. Make the most of your time and tools with these four revenue-generating ideas from Diamond Mowers:
- Spring Cleaning. Among the biggest opportunities for land clearing pros during Spring is cleaning up the mess that Winter left behind. In northern regions, brush and debris become trapped beneath layers of snow. Large estates may need fields cleared of fallen, dead, or hazardous trees.
“After the snow is gone and before ground foliage comes in is the best opportunity to see exactly what is on the ground,” notes Matt Nelson, director of Development at Diamond Mowers. “This clear line of sight helps operators avoid hitting rocks and other obstructions while mulching and clearing.”
Employ a brush cutter to slice through grass, brush, branches, and trees to keep land neat and manicured and prevent weeds from sprouting. To clear large expanses of land, opt for the speed and productivity of a disc mulcher. Its distinctive disc design stores energy and combines it with hydraulic power to enable operators to slice and process trees and brush in their path.
- Removing Invasive Plant Species. Early Spring is an effective time to remove many species of invasives. Clearing them out before they go to seed is critical as these tenacious intruders pose serious risks by altering and degrading the environment, overtaking resources native grasses need to live, and ruining valuable grazing and production land. Following are some of the most common invasive species by region: Midwest – Easter Redcedar; Northeast – Multiflora Rose; Northern Plains – Eastern Redcedar; South Central – Mesquite; West – Juniper.
Managing and even eradicating invasive species is an attainable goal, especially if new introductions are detected early. Start by trimming back branches and tall brush. Next, utilize a disc or drum mulcher (shown above) to grind tree trunks into chips for easy removal or natural decomposition. Then, finish the job with a stump grinder to completely eliminate invasive species at the source.
- Maintaining Fence Lines. Spring is the ideal time to maintain fence lines and cut back overgrowth. “Grasses and trees that touch the wires of electrical fencing can cause it to ground out and lose power,” explains Nelson.
In bush cutter attachments, look for a lower push bar that can reach under most bottom wires for quick maintenance. A drum mulcher may be the best option for jobs involving considerable mulch and brush management. Depth control and open drum mulching attachments are great for agricultural applications and roadside maintenance. Their discharge geometry is specifically designed to send material down toward the ground, limiting the amount of thrown material and making them ideal for preparing fence lines along busy roads or near buildings.
- Storm/Disaster Clean-Up. April showers may bring May flowers, but Spring also heralds the beginning of storm season in some areas. If you live in an area prone to tornadoes, hurricanes, or forest fires, be prepared for disaster cleanup jobs with equipment that can cut, shred, mulch, and process downed trees, broken branches, and burnt brush.
“Whether you’re cleaning up after a hurricane, flood, or fire, it’s important to have the correct tools at your disposal,” explained Nelson. “Clearing the land of harmful debris quickly reduces hazard potential, gets landowners back to work, and keeps areas looking beautiful.”
For more information about these revenue-generating applications and attachments, visit www.diamondmowers.com.
To read how Florida Landscapers handled the massive cleanup after Hurricane Ian, click here.