Get Equipped: Disaster Response Equipment

From the August 2023 Issue
From compact track loaders and telescopic cranes to chainsaws, this assortment of disaster response equipment can help your landscaping team respond to extreme weather and other natural disasters.
ASV VT-100 Posi-Track® Compact Track Loaders
The new VT-100 compact track loader is a vertical lift machine that excels in loading and grading applications in landscaping and construction. ASV’s VT-100 comes equipped with a 103.5 horsepower Tier 4 Final Yanmar diesel engine and standard 40 gpm high flow. The loaders large line sizes, hydraulic coolers and direct-drive pumps transfer more flow and pressure directly to the attachment and reduce power loss. The VT-100 features a 3,500-pound rated operating capacity and 10,286-pound tipping load. Additional features include: ASV’s patented Posi-Track rubber track suspension, load-sensing system, and work-tool positioner.
Stellar Redesigned Telescopic Cranes
Stellar has launched six new telescopic cranes utilizing the CDTpro Remote with Range Finder to the marketplace. These cranes are redesigns of their 9,000-pound class (9621 and 9630), 10,000-pound class (10621 and 10630) and 12,000-pound class (12621 and 12630). With a sleek new design, the Stellar® 96 Series, 106 Series and 126 Series cranes feature a reduced weight of nearly 13% (330 pounds) for the 30’ cranes and about 10% (210 pounds) for the 21’ cranes compared to the previous models. Some of the biggest improvements made include updating the boom to an octagonal design and decreasing the size of the boom tip.
Takeuchi TB350R
Takeuchi has expanded its TB300 Series excavator line with the new TB350R short tail swing compact excavator, the first short tail swing model in the manufacturer’s five-ton class. The TB350R has a rear swing overhang of just 2.95”. It is powered by a Kubota V2607-CR-E5B diesel engine that is US EPA Tier 4 Final compliant. A four-pump hydraulic system delivers smooth, harmonized control of the work equipment. The TB350R provides a bucket breakout force of 10,431 pounds, a traction force of 12,320 pounds, and a maximum dig depth of 11’ 8.8”. Both standard and cab configurations are equipped with a primary auxiliary circuit plumbed to mid-arm. The primary auxiliary circuit delivers 26.4 gpm at 2,990 psi. Takeuchi’s Fleet Management (TFM) telematics system comes standard on the TB350R.
Yanmar TL100VS
Yanmar Compact Equipment’s new TL100VS compact track loader offers reliability, productivity and intuitive features for enhanced efficiency and easy training for new operators. The TL100VS comes equipped with a 103.5 horsepower Tier 4 Final Yanmar diesel engine and standard 40 gpm high flow to optimize performance capacity and efficiency on the jobsite. Paired with a 3,600-pound standard operating capacity and 10,286-pound tipping load, the TL100VS stands out for more than just its distinctive Yanmar Premium Red color. Travel speeds up to 8 mph round out the performance-enhancing features while 4.5 psi ground pressure allows smooth performance on sensitive, unstable surfaces.
KIOTI CK20/CK20SE Series
Ranging from 25 to 40 HP, the high-performance CK20 Series compact tractors from KIOTI Tractor pack power and smooth handling into one dependable workhorse. The CK20 Series includes the CK2620, CK2620 HST, CK3520, CK3520 HST, CK4020 and CK4020 HST models. The CK20 Series comes standard with power steering, wet multi-disc brakes, and a joystick valve with third-function controls. Buyers have the option to purchase the third-function valve kit needed to power front-mounted hydraulically actuated attachments. The CK20SE Series includes seven powerful models, ranging from 25 to 40 HP: CK2620SE HST Cab, CK3520SE, CK3520SE HST, CK3520SE HST Cab, CK4020SE, CK4020SE HST, CK4020HST Cab. The SE Series includes many of the features found on non-SE models, and comes standard with dual remote hydraulic valves, along with tilt steering and joystick valves.
Milwaukee MX FUEL™ CARRY-ON™ 3600W/1800W Power Supply
The MX provides the best temporary power for any job. It provides 3600 peak watts, 1800 continuous watts of pure sine inverter energy. The compact size, no emissions, and quiet operation of the unit allow safe use in confined spaces indoors. The metal roll cage provides durability for outdoor jobsite use. The battery-powered generator eliminates the cost of gasoline and doesn’t require engine repair or maintenance, reducing downtime and allowing jobs to get done faster. The MX can be powered by a single battery for lightweight portability or two batteries for double the run-time and can sequentially charge a CP203 battery in 45 minutes and a XC406 battery in 90 minutes. It is compatible with all MILWAUKEE® MX FUEL™ REDLITHIUM™ batteries.
Richway Industries, Ltd. SCL-210
Richway’s rear steer SCL-210 sub-compact articulating loader was created to be rugged, versatile, and turf friendly. The small footprint provides easy access to confined areas. Equipped with a 24.8 HP Kubota diesel engine, manual locking “mini-skid” universal quick-tach, traction control, 2” receiver hitch, heavy duty all steel body, suspension seat, greaseless bushings allow for low maintenance hinge points, pilot control joystick and 12 GPM/2500 psi auxiliary valve, and innovative hydraulic oil reservoir requiring only two gallons of fluid. Includes a 2 year/1000 hour warranty, whichever occurs first.
ECHO CS-4920
The ECHO CS-4920 50.2 cc rear handle chainsaw is a lightweight, powerful tool that will replace the ECHO CS-4910. Its stratified 2-stroke engine has lower emissions and features the same powerful performance as before. Now equipped with a common bar mount, added purge bulb and momentary switch, the CS-4920 can be used for tasks both large and small.
DICA SlatTrax
DICA’s engineered temporary roadway, SlatTrax are lightweight, durable, and fast to deploy. For use with compact and medium-duty equipment weighing up to 40 tons, SlatTrax minimizes damage to grass, sand, field turf, or paved areas where equipment or personnel must travel. Up to 100’ of SlatTrax Roadway is easily assembled in 12.5’ and 25’ sections. SlatTrax sections consist of ¾-inch plastic slats that are 36”, 42”, or 48” wide. Individual slats are connected with a spine and capture joints that enable rolling and curving of the roadway. Users can choose between a DIY version that is manually pulled into place with grip straps or a single or double spool that can be deployed using a patented SlatTrax Hydraulic Attachment.
Earth & Turf Hybrid Design Root & Brush Grapple
The new Hybrid Design Root & Brush Grapple from Earth & Turf Attachments LLC. is their newest attachment for compact tractors. The new CG-48 Hybrid root grapple has a unique design with a 48” width and a wide grapple jaw opening. It utilizes a heavy duty 2” x 8” hydraulic cylinder for just the right grapple pressure and six lower tines with 9” spacing. The grapple floor is extended to the same length as the manufacturer’s bucket floor to optimize the load and yet stay in line with the manufacture’s rated operating load capacity.