Get Equipped: Disaster Response Equipment

Milwaukee MX FUEL™ CARRY-ON™ 3600W/1800W Power Supply

The MX provides the best temporary power for any job. It provides 3600 peak watts, 1800 continuous watts of pure sine inverter energy. The compact size, no emissions, and quiet operation of the unit allow safe use in confined spaces indoors. The metal roll cage provides durability for outdoor jobsite use. The battery-powered generator eliminates the cost of gasoline and doesn’t require engine repair or maintenance, reducing downtime and allowing jobs to get done faster. The MX can be powered by a single battery for lightweight portability or two batteries for double the run-time and can sequentially charge a CP203 battery in 45 minutes and a XC406 battery in 90 minutes. It is compatible with all MILWAUKEE® MX FUEL™ REDLITHIUM™ batteries.