Employment & Industry News From Ruppert Landscape

Ruppert Landscape, leading provider of commercial landscape services, has been making some big employment and expansion moves in the Green Industry.

Ruppert’s Operations in the Carolinas

Ruppert Landscape has expanded its landscape construction operations to include a permanent location in Charlotte, NC. This branch joins 10 existing construction locations serving the State College (PA), Baltimore (MD), Washington (DC), Manassas (VA), Raleigh (NC), Charleston (SC), Atlanta (GA), Jacksonville (FL), Nashville (TN), and Houston (TX) markets.

Ruppert has been providing full-scope landscape construction services in Charlotte from the Raleigh branch since 2009. The Industry giant established a Charlotte satellite operation in 2020 to more effectively take on large-scale projects in the market. At the time, the full-time staff consisted of 16 employees. Four years later, the team has established a permanent presence and has grown to a team of 36. In converting from a satellite operation to a full-fledged branch, Ruppert intends to put down roots and continue building ties to the Charlotte market.

Ruppert’s Charlotte construction branch provides comprehensive commercial landscape construction services, including estimating and pre-construction services; installation of landscape, hardscape, and special decorative structures; irrigation and water management; and turnkey project management. Ruppert is currently working on several projects in the region, including the Eli Lilly manufacturing facility, Radius Dilworth, and Modera LoSo, with upcoming projects including The Pearl, Hanover South End, and Ascent South End.

Chris Southworth

This location is led by Chris Southworth, who has recently been promoted to Branch Manager. In this position, his responsibilities include planning, budgeting, personnel development, and ensuring customer satisfaction.

Southworth holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Horticulture from Eastern Kentucky University and has over 20 years of construction industry experience. He joined Ruppert in 2011 and served four years as Senior Estimator in the North Carolina construction branch before relocating to the Texas construction branch to serve as a Business Developer. In 2021, he returned to North Carolina and was promoted to Assistant Branch Manager to help oversee the Charlotte satellite operation.

Kevin Paepke

Ruppert Landscape’s Mableton, GA landscape management branch has also recently welcomed Kevin Paepke as branch manager. In this role, he will be responsible for the overall welfare of the branch. That includes the safety and development of his team, strategic planning and budgeting, training, customer service, and day-to-day operations.

Paepke holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Horticulture from West Virginia University. He brings over 16 years of landscape industry experience, including several years at Ruppert earlier in his career. He first joined the Ruppert team in 2008 as an intern in the Gainesville, VA branch and then came on board full-time as a Field Manager for a few years before relocating to Dallas, TX. Over the last decade, Paepke played a crucial role in establishing and expanding a thriving Dallas landscaping firm. Under his leadership, the firm grew to encompass 60 employees and achieved $8 million in revenue. They offered comprehensive services in landscape maintenance, design, and construction.

