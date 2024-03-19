FMC Durentis

FMC Corporation has received federal registration enabling the commercial launch of Durentis™ insecticide. This proprietary formulation provides lawn care operators with season-long protection from above and below ground chewing pests, including all species of grubs and Fall Armyworms. Durentis™ is a highly concentrated formulation of the active ingredient chlorantraniliprole with the lowest use rates in the diamide class of chemistry. It requires a single application for season long control. Durentis is fast acting and provides a zone of protection around the roots, and its systemic properties allow upward translocation. There is no signal word – making it safe for applicators and the environment; including pollinators. FMC recommends applying Durentis™ early for best results.