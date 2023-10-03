The Yardstick: Q&A With Jennifer Lemcke

All of our franchises are locally owned and operated, but collectively we have more than 5,000 employees across our network (an exact number is difficult to pinpoint, as we’re a seasonal business and part of a franchise system, so this number is a bit fluid).

Weed Man currently has 144 locations in the U.S. and 73 locations in Canada, representing 336 contracts and 860 territories (territory defined by 150,000 in population).

3. What is your educational background or skill set? Is there a degree, continuing education class, or skill you would recommend for success?

I attended the University of Ottawa, where I majored in Political Science. After I joined Weed Man, I went back to school to take accounting courses. I would recommend that all business owners take accounting to help them understand the business – balance sheets, P&Ls, how the business works, etc. This knowledge helps me coach franchisees and run our own business.

4. What do you see as the main reasons why your business grew successfully?

First and foremost: the people. But also an incredible attention to detail and the systems we have in place like a strong dashboard and metrics to measure success. Without this type of benchmarking, we wouldn’t be able to detect gaps and pivot accordingly.

5. How did you set yourself apart from competition?

The systems that we have created allow franchisees to work on their business rather than in their business. There’s also so much trust between us and our franchisees.

6. What was your best business decision?

When we launched Weed Man in the U.S., we decided to do it with the help of regional sub-franchisors. These are local business consultants that understand regional agronomics – very important when we’re dealing with different grass types and their varying needs. Our sub-franchisors provide one-on-one support to franchisees in their sub areas and have been absolutely instrumental in our growth and success.