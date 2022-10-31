Woerner Landscape Opens New Location

Woerner Landscape‘s new Panama City Beach location has joined Pensacola, Birmingham, Gulfport, and Ft. Walton, as one of its five southeastern locations. Woerner also has an established presence in Colorado and Hawaii.

The newest location is now open and stocked daily with landscape supplies for both consumer and commercial projects. They offer hardscape displays to give a clear visualization of products, including large stocks of sod, pavers, pine straw, lawn care maintenance products, and bulk materials. All featured sod is farm fresh, sourced, and delivered from the nearby Woerner Farms, and is available for delivery.

Exmark Awarded OMNIA Partners Contract

Exmark announced a three year contract with OMNIA Partners, in partnership with Cobb County, GA. The contract enables public service agencies including municipalities, governments, non-profits, and schools to purchase Exmark and Z Turf Equipment products through its cooperative purchasing program.

According to Exmark Director of Sales, Dustin Schwab, the contract empowers public service agencies across the country to maximize cost efficiency and worker productivity. OMNIA has partnered with the Cobb County Purchasing Department to streamline the purchase process for participating agencies through cooperative purchasing.

Vertical Supply Group Acquires Two UK Organizations

Vertical Supply Group (VSG) is proud to announce the acquisition of two respected U.K. arborist retail and product development organizations, Honey Brothers and TreeKit. These acquisitions will expand VSG’s footprint outside of North America and solidify VSG’s partnerships with the leaders and teams at both organizations. The experienced Honey Brothers and TreeKit teams will maintain existing Guildford and Three-Legged Cross operations under the newly established VSG-UK. These industry colleagues plan to leverage best practices, splicing operations, assortments, back-office functions and more.

Hirsch Named VP of Finance at STIHL Inc.

Uwe Hirsch has been named Vice President Finance of STIHL Inc. and assumes his position on Nov. 7, 2022. Hirsch will plan, direct, and control the company’s overall financial plans, policies and activities, including its accounting and treasury practices. Hirsch will also provide support in the business transformation of the company and leadership of the IT operations and system implementations. STIHL Inc. employs more than 3,000 people in the U.S.

Hirsch joins STIHL Inc. after a successful career with the Bosch Group, where he most recently served as global vice president of finance, controlling and purchasing for Bosch Automotive Service Solutions in the Automotive Aftermarket division. Prior to that, he served as vice president of finance at Bosch Automotive Service Solutions. Hirsch received a degree in Business Administration from the Cooperative State University in Stuttgart Germany.

Flexon Expands Anderson County, SC.Facility

Flexon Industries, a division of the. U.S. Wire & Cable Corporation (USW) completed the expansion of its Anderson County plant, adding 200,000 square feet and 120 new jobs. A significant contributor to the economy, with 212 employees in Anderson, Flexon/USW is now the largest watering hose manufacturer and the leading maker of extension cords in North America. Annually at the Anderson facility alone, Flexon will produce enough garden hoses to wrap around the earth seven times.

Brand new to the Anderson production facility is automation machinery. These machines will increase product quality procedures and plant efficiencies, doubling production output. The expansion will facilitate additional hiring and help the company continue its on-time delivery practices. Moreover, the additional warehouse space will be used to process and store raw materials and finished goods.

