Landscape Management Network Certified As Great Place To Work

Landscape Management Network (LMN), a leading business management software built by landscapers for landscapers, was officially designated a Great Place To Work.

The certification, given by Great Place To Work Institute Canada, was based on an anonymous survey of more than 70 employees at LMN which measured overall employee trust in the workplace. Focal points of the survey included credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our team for creating such an incredible work culture here at LMN,” said LMN CEO and Founder Mark Bradley. “Whenever I talk to a landscape business owner, workplace environment is always something at the top of my list. This certification speaks to the example our team at LMN is setting for the industry as a whole.”

Kathleen Moore, Director of People and Culture at LMN, said the honor recognizes the hard work and dedication of employees at LMN in creating and maintaining a positive culture while reinforcing the commitment LMN’s leadership team has to foster an impactful workplace environment.

“At LMN, we understand that a balanced life contributes to a happy and productive team. We offer flexible hybrid work arrangements and a four-day work week,” Moore added. “We also encourage team-building activities to strengthen relationships and foster a sense of camaraderie through our Culture Committee.”

Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes Canada’s Best Workplaces in a series of national lists. Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.

Nancy Fonseca, Senior Vice President of Great Place to Work Canada, said that a great workplace is about the level of trust that employees experience in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs, and the extent to which they enjoy their colleagues.

“Our data shows that great workplaces benefit from stronger financial performance, reduced turnover, and better customer satisfaction than their peers. What’s more, work environments with trust at the foundation are ripe for innovation, agility, resilience, and efficiency,” Fonseca said.

Learn more about career opportunities with LMN.

