Bobcat recently showcased the capabilities of its battery powered construction equipment lineup at a series of test drive and live demo events near Los Angeles in Granada Hills and in Stockton, California.

The tour featured the Bobcat T7X all electric compact track loader and two electric compact excavators, the E32e and E10e. Each of the new models are viable alternatives to diesel equipment for government and private fleets to reduce carbon footprints and reduce job site noise levels.

Attending the events included leaders from California Air Resources Board, City of Los Angeles, Port of Los Angeles, Stanislaus County and other public organizations. They were joined by Sunbelt Rentals, Bobcat dealers and construction contractors. Attendees had the opportunity to test drive the machines, participate in live demonstrations, and meet with the innovators behind the electric powered off-road equipment.

“These electric, off-road construction machines are a promising step in our aim to increase access to clean off-road equipment that produces near-zero emissions in California,” said William Robertson, Ph.D., vehicle program specialist with the Mobile Source Control Division at California Air Resources Board. “The commercialization of cleaner off-road technologies shown at these events are exciting examples supporting the state’s transition to a clean energy economy.”

Bobcat is the first to commercialize a dedicated all-electric construction machine within the compact size range. Sunbelt Rentals, a premier equipment rental company with more than 1,050 locations across North America, is the first company to invest in a large fleet of T7X loaders, as well as electric compact excavators. These pieces of equipment are scheduled to be delivered and available for rent by Sunbelt Rental customers in California and at other U.S. locations starting in July.

The Bobcat T7X, an all-electric compact track loader, is the first machine of its kind to eliminate all hydraulic components, emissions, and reduced vibrations. Debuted at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas in January 2022, the T7X received two 2022 CES Innovation Awards in the Categories of Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation and Smart Cities. This was the first time the public was invited to experience the T7X since the launch of the machine at CES.

