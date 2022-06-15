Florida Coast Equipment announces the addition of Ken Catalano, Vice President of Commercial Landscape and Nursery. Ken will work closely with Florida Coast Equipment’s existing and new customers across the nursery and landscape industries. Florida Coast Equipment and BIG ORANGE RENTAL is a family-owned & operated full-service Kubota Dealership that now serves 10 locations across the state.

“Florida’s environmental horticulture industry annually generates over $30 billion in total sales annually,” said Todd Bachman, President and CEO of Florida Coast Equipment and BigOrange Rental. “Ken Catalano brings the right experience, relationships, focus, commitment and energy required to ensure we, Florida Coast Equipment and Kubota, are positioned to serve the commercial landscape and nursery industries for years to come.”

Ken brings nearly 20 years of landscape experience to Florida Coast Equipment, having previously served as director of operations for the last 10 years at BrightView Landscape Services in South Florida.

Founded in 1985, Florida Coast Equipment has grown from a single dealership with two employees to Florida’s largest Kubota dealer and one of the top dealerships in the country. For more than 30 years, they have served large agricultural growers, builders and contractors of

all sizes, nurseries, commercial landscapers, local and state governments, golf courses, HOAs, equestrian facilities, and estate homeowners in Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, Okeechobee, Brevard, Seminole, Lee, Collier, Hillsborough and

Pasco Counties. Florida Coast Equipment rents, leases, sells, repairs, services and provides parts for Kubota utility vehicles, zero-turn, walk-behind, and stand-on mowers, tractors, tractor-loader-backhoes,

excavators, compact track loaders, skid steers, and wheel loaders. Customers can also find Toro Construction Equipment, Land Pride and Bush Hog rotary cutters, batwing mowers, and attachments available for sale at Florida Coast Equipment.

