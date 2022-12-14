When J-Tech Institute students in the diesel technology program started the new school year this Fall, they were doing more than learning the technical skills that could lead to a successful career. The Jacksonville, FL trade school participants were also becoming part of the solution to a pressing issue: the shortage of technicians to service and maintain fleets. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projecting that there will be an average of 28,500 openings for diesel technicians and mechanics each year for the next decade.

It’s an issue Volvo CE and its dealer network have identified as a top priority. So as J-Tech sought to expand their students’ knowledge of off-road equipment hydraulics, Volvo CE stepped in. Volvo CE and Alta Equipment Company, which is part of its dealer network, are sponsoring a new hydraulic training lab at J-Tech and have made training materials available to the school. Volvo CE has also provided hydraulic components for use as training aids.

Alta has hired eight J-Tech graduates, sponsored school sign-up days with potential students and their parents, participated in career fairs, and made presentations to students.

For Volvo CE, it’s part of a multi-pronged initiative to address the skilled labor shortage. This includes the construction of a new training center at its North American headquarters in PA and a Bay Area training center as a hub for electric vehicle training.



J-Tech Institute has a variety of trade programs. Approximately 80 students graduate each year with an associates degree in diesel technology after receiving training in off-road, on-road, marine, and recreational diesel equipment. For construction equipment, engines and drivetrains are major focuses. So too is hydraulics, with students taught how to fabricate hydraulic hoses, pressure-test hydraulic systems, and more. For more information about J-Tech Institute, visit jtech.org.

