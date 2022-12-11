While the rest of the world watches the action on the field at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, turf professionals will have another focus: the field itself. Following extensive trials with varieties of paspalum, Bermuda, and zoysia turfgrasses, Platinum TE was selected as the exclusive turfgrass of this year’s World Cup.

Introduced in 2007 and developed by renowned turf breeder Dr. Ron R. Duncan, Platinum TE is a premium quality seashore paspalum turfgrass. Today, it has become the turfgrass of choice at more than 300 locations in over 30 countries. Golf courses, sports fields, and landscape projects globally select Platinum TE for its performance and sustainability. Platinum TE is a dense turf with salt tolerance, fine leaf texture, dark green color, low light tolerance, disease resistance, and rapid recovery from injury.

Recently, Platinum TE Paspalum issued production and distribution licenses to two international turf farms. Novogreen in Spain and Atlas Turf Arabia in Saudi Arabia are the first turf farms outside of the U.S. to now grow the patented turfgrass currently in use at the World Cup.

Novogreen, headquartered in Seville, Spain, recently added Platinum TE to its Toledo farm with plans to expand to its other farm location in Tarragona. In the Mediterranean region, Novogreen found Platinum TE to be an optimally performing turfgrass for the climate and the conditions.

Atlas Turf Arabia is the first and only turf farm in Saudi Arabia to offer licensed and certified turfgrass. The farm is a joint venture between Atlas Turf International and Golf Saudi created to meet the needs of extensive golf development planned in the country as well as sports field and landscaping projects. Saudi Arabia’s Green Initiative challenges developers to seek environmentally responsible products, especially concerning water. Platinum TE meets the challenge with exceptional salt tolerance, allowing projects to use TSE (treated sewage effluent) irrigation.

To learn more about Platinum TE Paspalum, visit the website at PlatinumTE.com.

