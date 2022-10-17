GPS Insight recently launched the GPS Insight ‘You are the Reason’ Skilled Trades Scholarship Program. Two $10,000 scholarships will be awarded to students who plan to pursue full-time skilled trades studies at a college or accredited vocational-technical school in the 2023-2024 academic year.

According to research from the Service Council, 70% of field service organizations are concerned about the loss of knowledge from a retiring field workforce. As part of the GPS Insight push to address the skilled field tech shortage, the Skilled Trades Scholarship program will address a shrinking talent pool intersecting with the current skilled trades gap. As workers retire and the workforce skews younger, the need for training, upskilling, and reskilling, is crucial when recruiting younger techs.

Active customers of GPS Insight and its portfolio solutions can nominate high school seniors, graduates, or undergraduates with a minimum 2.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale or an equivalent who plan to pursue a degree or certificate in a fleet or field service trade industry such as construction, mechanical/electrical/plumbing, the motor/power/solar sector, or trucking/automotive. The GPS Insight ‘You are the Reason’ Skilled Trades Scholarship Program is open for nominations through the end of the year.

GPS Insight was founded in 2004 with the goal of providing the fleet industry with the visibility and operational efficiency necessary for success. They are committed to anticipating and responding to industry needs by supporting tomorrow’s skilled technicians. To nominate a student, please visit the GPS Insight Skilled Trades Scholarship page.

