Scythe Announces Expanded Facility & “Electric Car” Charge Port

Scythe Robotics more than doubles its Boulder County, CO operations and announces adoption of the North American Charging Standard (NACS) charge port for the M.52.

Scythe Robotics has launched a newly expanded headquarters and manufacturing facility in Boulder County, CO, for manufacture of its all electric, fully autonomous Scythe M.52 commercial mower. More than double the size of its original manufacturing facility, the 28,000-square-foot facility marks a pivotal step in Scythe’s continued growth.

“The opening of our state-of-the-art robotics facility accelerates our ability to deliver high-quality, game-changing machines to our customers for the upcoming mowing season.” — Jack Morrison, Co-Founder/CEO,

Scythe Robotics

Scythe will build and deploy more than 100 mowers in the coming months, ramping production to eight units a week. Increased production volumes are projected in the second half of the year when Scythe debuts the next generation of M.52. To accommodate its 80 employees, 60 of whom are based in Colorado, the larger headquarters also provides ample office and meeting areas.

Scythe has implemented a unidirectional movement system in its production line that empowers the manufacturing team to monitor progress visually, minimize waste, and operate at peak efficiency. This ensures that each M.52 unit meets stringent quality standards and delivery schedules.

“Ensuring a quality product that is delivered in a timely manner hinges on our ability to proactively optimize workflows throughout the manufacturing process,” said Kip Atkinson, senior manufacturing engineer at Scythe. “Through the adoption of lean manufacturing principles, we swiftly pinpoint and rectify any production or testing errors before the mower leaves our facility. Our rigorous criteria during the production process guarantees that our customers receive machines of utmost safety and reliability, consistently delivering superior outcomes.”

NACS Charge Port Adoption

In other Scythe news, the company announced their adoption of the North American Charging Standard (NACS) charge port for M.52. This industry first move will integrate NACS capabilities into their commercial mower as early as Q4 2024, paving the way for widespread integration of electric commercial equipment in landscape operations.

NACS, also known as the “Tesla Charger” or SAE J3400, is becoming the standard in electric vehicle (EV) charging. Leading automotive companies including Ford, General Motors, and BMW have committed to transitioning to NACS by 2025. This move toward standardized charging infrastructure is crucial in facilitating mass EV adoption, streamlining user experiences with reliable and simple charging solutions. By embracing NACS, Scythe M.52 utilizes the same charging interface and infrastructure already familiar to electric car drivers. By eliminating proprietary connectors and technologies, this transition ensures lower charging costs, greater ease of use, and expanded access to charging facilities for landscape companies mowing with M.52. “We are committed to providing our landscape customers with meaningful solutions that sit at the forefront of technological innovation,” said Davis Foster, Co-Founder and Chief Engineer of Scythe. “With the US moving towards the adoption of NACS across the board, it’s clear that this standardized charging solution will be the optimal and most convenient method for charging any EV or machine – including M.52 – for the foreseeable future. We are excited to extend these benefits to our customers.”