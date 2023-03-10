STIHL Makes Forbes List Of Best Midsize Employers

STIHL has been operating in the U.S. for nearly 50 years, growing from 50 employees in 1974 to over 3,000 today. With an average tenure of eight to 10 years, employees at STIHL enjoy competitive pay, top-notch benefits, and robust investments in career development.

“It is an honor to be included on the Forbes and Statista America’s Best Midsize Employers award list, among so many great companies,” said STIHL Inc. President and CEO Terry Horan. “This wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work and dedication put in by our employees. It’s our incredible team that continues to make STIHL a successful, world-class brand.”