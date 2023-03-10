STIHL Makes Forbes List Of Best Midsize Employers

STIHL Inc. has again been named to the 2023 Forbes list of America’s Best Midsize Employers, ranking at #30 out of 500. This is the third year STIHL has been recognized on the list, moving up from #205 in 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc.
STIHL has been operating in the U.S. for nearly 50 years, growing from 50 employees in 1974 to over 3,000 today. With an average tenure of eight to 10 years, employees at STIHL enjoy competitive pay, top-notch benefits, and robust investments in career development.
“It is an honor to be included on the Forbes and Statista America’s Best Midsize Employers award list, among so many great companies,” said STIHL Inc. President and CEO Terry Horan. “This wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work and dedication put in by our employees. It’s our incredible team that continues to make STIHL a successful, world-class brand.”
Forbes and Statista selected the America’s Best Employers 2023 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of approximately 45,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. Across 25 industry sectors, 1,000 employers have been awarded—500 large employers and 500 midsize employers. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.