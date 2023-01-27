Accurately pricing jobs in the landscaping industry can be a difficult task. When pricing jobs, you must deal with pricing that greatly varies from project-to-project, as well as the need to consider a number of factors such as property, materials, crew size, special requests from clients, and more. As we head into 2023 facing economic volatility, supply chain disruptions, increased materials costs, and a labor shortage, the process of pricing projects will become even more complex. Using the following guidelines, landscapers can better anticipate changes to projects that may drive up costs and price jobs in order to turn a profit, while maintaining quality customer service. Hourly Or Fixed? Before determining the price of the project and providing the customer a quote, you need to decide which type of pricing works best for you and your business. Both fixed pricing and hourly pricing have their benefits and disadvantages. When selecting hourly or fixed pricing, you should take into account the projects you are taking on, what type of pricing matches your expertise, and what makes the most sense for your business.

Hourly pricing may be best for newer businesses and for projects that don’t have a clear timeline or scope. Charging hourly allows more flexibility in your estimate, which is especially helpful when a project takes longer than expected. Additionally, charging hourly allows you to worry less about the timeline and focus more on the quality of work being done since you know you are being paid for your time. While hourly pay can be helpful for new business owners and effective for certain projects, it also has downsides. You won’t be rewarded if you finish a project quicker than expected. On the other hand, if a project takes longer than estimated, you could be met with unhappy customers over timing and pricing. While hourly pricing is helpful for evolving projects, a fixed-rate works best for projects with an easily estimated timeline and clear scope. Fixed-rate pricing allows customers to have a better idea of the final cost and to ultimately feel more in control of the project. Additionally, you can set a higher price for your work and won’t be penalized if you finish a project faster than expected.