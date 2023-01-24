Leveraging fleet management software (FMS) to implement and monitor your equipment maintenance strategy helps improve uptime through real-time asset monitoring and service workflow automation. FMS allows you to create either individual preventive maintenance (PM) schedules and/or bulk service programs for your equipment—with each asset maintained according to utilization, OEM specification, equipment type, or other criteria you dictate. Additionally, FMS automates maintenance workflows to maximize equipment lifespan, monitor expenses, and improve uptime.

In order to do their job, your crew needs safe, operational, and reliable equipment. Being proactive with maintenance is the best way to ensure these criteria are met, and you can do that by creating a thorough maintenance strategy.

Proper equipment maintenance is just as important for landscaping fleets as proper vehicle maintenance. Without a comprehensive maintenance strategy in place for equipment, landscaping companies can experience increased expenses in downtime, repair, and replacement costs.

Take the case of ProQual Landscaping in Tempe, AZ: an operation that began with 10 trucks rapidly grew to over 85 various assets. With over $1 million in asset value, ProQual Landscaping’s fleet is its largest asset. From trucks, vans, tractors, and every piece of equipment in between, the company had outgrown the use of complex spreadsheets and needed to create a more proactive process. The company also decided it was best to bring its maintenance in-house. By utilizing FMS, “[It] allowed us to create proactive maintenance plans that saved us 33% in the first half of the year versus the first half of the previous year,” says Jeremy Bader, implementation manager at ProQual Landscaping.

Service Reminders

With so much landscaping equipment to keep track of, you may not know when something is broken until your crew is already on a job. Instead of being forced to react quickly to either get a replacement tool to a jobsite or hastily make repairs, PM schedules allow you to monitor equipment health more consistently and avoid unnecessary—and expensive—downtime.

With FMS, you can set customizable PM schedules for all your equipment and use service reminders to notify you and the team of upcoming maintenance. This allows maintenance to be scheduled during off-hours or between jobs.

In the past, some of ProQual Landscaping’s take home vehicles would return with a variety of service lights on. With FMS, the company can now address the issue quickly and have the vehicle back up in hours instead of potentially putting it out for weeks. “It takes the guessing game out of maintenance. Everyone knows when a vehicle will be out for service and everyone knows when it’s supposed to be back,” comments Bader.

Most landscaping manufacturers make maintenance recommendations based on usage. FMS automatically tracks utilization by pulling in real-time information using data integrations with telematics providers. It then sends notifications based on “due-soon” thresholds you set. You can also standardize service reminders across equipment types with service programs, saving you even more time.

Routine Inspections

Like pre- or post-trip and daily inspections on fleet vehicles, having your team perform brief daily equipment inspections helps uncover any underlying issues that need addressing. Custom digital inspection forms, including daily vehicle inspection reports, is a key advantage to ProQual. Prior to implementing FMS, the company spent too much time on repairs and experienced high vehicle downtime. The forms now empower the company to set up unique maintenance schedules for each type of asset, while streamlining the maintenance process.