This assortment of trucks, trailers and UTVs can add value to your professional lawn care and landscaping services.
Stellar® NXT18 Hooklift
This strong but lightweight unit provides a solution for transporting equipment, delivering loads of material, hauling a debris-loaded dumpster, storing and spraying fertilizer, and more. The NXT18 is the first telescopic hooklift in the NXT Series and features a Z-channel base design and universal body-latching system. The universal body-latching system is completely flexible with inside and outside locks that can be moved by unbolting, repositioning, and bolting back down. The NXT18 has an 18,000-pound capacity hoist, built for class 4-7 chassis. The unit has a 35.63/54″ hook height and rectangular-style secondary jib. The NXT18 also features a universal hydraulic reservoir that can be mounted in four different places. It’s the first in the series to come equipped with electronic controls. The new system offers two-speed operation and will be introduced with a radio remote control.
John Deere Gator XUV835R
The John Deere XUV835R Signature Edition Crossover Utility Vehicle offers premium comfort and convenience. The three-passenger full-size crossover is built similar to a truck, yet able to squeeze in tight spaces where a truck cannot. It features a HVAC cab with genuine leather seats, rear-facing camera, sliding rear window, and a versatile Bumper Pro Brush Guard. The touchscreen infotainment system is newly upgraded with seven built in speakers and Bluetooth® wire-less connectivity. Safety features include bumper and fender guards, fender flares for increased protection, and a low center of gravity. Also featured is an easy-to-read instrument panel, smooth power steering, and responsive four-wheel drive system. The four-wheel hydraulic disc brakes keep users in control on steep descents, even when fully loaded.
Suzuki KingQuad 750AXi Line
With Suzuki engineering, bold styling, and durability, the KingQuad 750AXi models feature thick-tubed steel frames, independent sus-pensions, and fully sealed rear brakes. Key 2023 KingQuad 750AXi features include: 722cc, DOHC, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-stroke engine; four-valve cylinder head; advanced Suzuki Fuel Injection; dual balancer shafts; aluminum radiator with thermostatically controlled cooling fan; and Quadmatic™ CVT-type automatic trans-mission. Cargo racks on the Power Steering models offer high-impact carrier covers to shield cargo from wear.
Polaris Pro XD
Providing superior towing and hauling capacity, the Pro XD comes in full-size and mid-size versions. Safety features include adjustable speed calibration, operator warnings, reverse warning beeper, highly visible lights, and improved sightlines. The Pro XD also provides heavy-duty wheel bearings, driveshafts, puncture-resistant Kevlar®-backed vinyl seats, and heavy-duty 8-ply tires. Offered in both gas and diesel with two-and four-seat versions, the UTV provides payload of up to 2,075 pounds and towing of up to 2,500 pounds. Maintenance intervals of up to 200 hours decrease vehicle downtime.
T Retriever by Versatran
The 6T Retriever is a non-CDL industrial carrier solution for a variety of applications, including landscaping and hardscaping. This new truck allows drivers to move up to 12,000 pounds of payload. Versatran’s exclusive No Idle System™ allows operators to load and unload payloads with the truck’s engine turned off, saving fuel for actual drive time. Its air-operated deck and 3-position ramp system eliminates hydraulic leaks, fluid changes, and related maintenance. The Retriever’s patented bed design with curved deck creates a low loading angle for safety and convenience. Available to fit a wide variety of single-axle chassis applications.
Isuzu NQR Crew Cab
The Isuzu NQR has a GVWR of 17,950 pounds and offers 150″ and 176″ wheel-bases to accommodate bodies from 12′ to 16′ in length. It is powered by Isuzu’s 5.2-liter turbocharged, intercooled four-cylinder diesel engine with four valves per cylinder and direct injection. Like all Isuzu Crew Cab models, the NQR offers seating for seven, with room and seatbelts for four adults in the rear compartment.
Talbert Manufacturing AC3-25
The AC3-25 has a 29′ deck — 24′ flat with a 5′ beavertail — and a 25-ton capacity with a 32.75″ loaded deck height. Like all AC Series trailers, the AC3-25 features pierced I-beam cross member construction for a solid foundation when used in off-road or rugged terrain. Talbert also uses Apitong flooring on all AC Series trailers for a durable, long-lasting deck surface. AC3-25ART improved on the base design of the AC Series by incorporating an air ramp and/or air tilt for safe, easy loading of low-clearance equipment. The air-powered ramps eliminate handling heavy ramps prior to loading to increase efficiency and safety. The AC Series comes standard with Valspar R-Cure 800® paint to prevent corrosion for a long-lasting finish.
PJ Trailers Low-Pro Flatdeck with Duals LD
The new LD features the same heavy-duty 25,000 GVWR, but now comes standard with upgraded features. Providing a new modern look, the ProBeam™ gooseneck is constructed from a single piece of steel and redistributes stress across the neck’s frame for fewer stress points. The TwistGuard™ frame design provides T-shaped intersecting pipe supports to reduce frame twist and improve torque control, with testing showing up to a 60% reduction in twist compared to non-torque tube trailer frames. The LD is the first gooseneck to feature the Demco EZ Latch Goose-neck Coupler. Other features include the Dexter HDSS Adjustable Suspension, Monster Steps with a new retract-able design, and new hold-down latches for the optional Monster Ramps™.
Curtis Modular Cab Components
The Curtis Cab Component Modular design for the Polaris 1000 RZR allows operator flexibility to use any one, or all components, depending on the application. The Hard-Coated Polycarbonate Rear Panel offers a durable, lightweight design, full visibility, and protection. The High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Roof is designed to provide a stylish, lightweight, and durable overhead cover for protection and comfort. The Hard-Coated Polycarbonate Windshield (4.5MM) is designed to provide long lasting, scratch resistant visibility. It includes an adjustable vent for additional airflow. An optional electrical wiper is available for wet weather conditions. Installation for all the Curtis Advantage Modular Cab Components is quick and easy. The full line of cab components includes: an optional front wiper, roof mounted LED work lights, and exterior mirrors. Each cab component is sold separately.
Kubota RTV520
At 54.7″ wide and 74″ tall, and a tight turning radius of 21.7′, the Kubota RTV520 is able to access areas bigger utility vehicles can’t. A more powerful two-cylinder Kubota liquid-cooled EFI engine provides more than 17HP, while Electric Fuel Injection makes starting the engine in cold weather easier and gives instant power with greater throttle control. The machine features a heavy-duty cargo bed with 441 pounds of cargo capacity and a towing capacity of 1,168 pounds. Improved suspension features a five-link rear system. A redesigned seat with 30% softer mate-rial provides more comfort during long rides; the 360 ̊ crank and two axis balancers reduce noise and vibration. Dynamic braking allows for one-pedal operation, making jobs with frequent stops easier. The under-body and beneath the cargo box and operator’s station are protected. The radiator features a screen to prevent mud and grass from sticking.
Mulch Mate DMT Trailer
The Mulch Mate DMT is a premier bulk dispensing material delivery system. Users can dispense mulch, stone, topsoil or compost three times faster in a controlled, consistent manner without lifting the bed. The ballistic fabric pulls the material directly into the unit and into the wheelbarrow with the press of a joystick. Users can unload 10 yards of mulch in under 10 minutes, using less manpower to allow crews to finish faster and with less fatigue. The DMT Trailer can be ordered with or without the front equipment platform in 54″ or 78″. Operators can carry their top-dresser and material in one convenient rig.
ANTS Conveyor “Live-Bottom” Trailer
The ANTS Live Bottom Trailer features a walking conveyor belt floor that assists in the loading and unloading of loose or palletized materials, the ability to kneel and tilt to accommodate more working situations, and a 11,460-pound load capacity. A winching headboard capable of pulling 7,500 pounds and optional side discharge conveyor unit for filling wheelbarrows are also included. The ANTS Conveyor Live Bottom Trailer also utilizes wireless remote-control operation.
The Toro Workman GTX — Lithium-Ion Battery Power
The Workman GTX maximizes versatility with hundreds of options that include front and rear attachments, a flat bed, and four-seat configuration. The lithium-ion power option allows operators to have improved power-to-weight ratio and extended battery life. Other features include: the largest cargo capacity in its class, full access to the engine compartment and standard USB port, coil-over shocks on all four tires to deliver greater suspension travel and adjustability, and a split frame to further increase comfort. The deluxe bench seat features Elastomeric Vibration Control (ELC) for additional comfort in rough terrain.
No Comment