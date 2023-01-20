Stellar® NXT18 Hooklift

This strong but lightweight unit provides a solution for transporting equipment, delivering loads of material, hauling a debris-loaded dumpster, storing and spraying fertilizer, and more. The NXT18 is the first telescopic hooklift in the NXT Series and features a Z-channel base design and universal body-latching system. The universal body-latching system is completely flexible with inside and outside locks that can be moved by unbolting, repositioning, and bolting back down. The NXT18 has an 18,000-pound capacity hoist, built for class 4-7 chassis. The unit has a 35.63/54″ hook height and rectangular-style secondary jib. The NXT18 also features a universal hydraulic reservoir that can be mounted in four different places. It’s the first in the series to come equipped with electronic controls. The new system offers two-speed operation and will be introduced with a radio remote control.