From extremely hot summers to sporadic cold temperatures and storms in the winter, the SSC team works to provide year-round grounds management services across the 258-acre campus. Each changing season, SSC works diligently to deliver enhanced curb appeal reflective of the deep university traditions by rotating annuals, trimming shrubs, and deadheading perennials to allow for optimal color. Meanwhile, SSC partners with the University’s Agriculture Department’s Horticulture classes to grow plants in the school greenhouse.

Over the last few years, SSC has also taken significant steps to be more sustainable, including using electric tools whenever possible, facilitating the university recycling program, and more.

Peter Reimnitz, grounds manager for SSC Services for Education, at Murray State shared a few insights with Turf about caring for the campus landscape.

Working at the Murray State University campus, is there a notable challenge or highlight you can share related to weather impacts?

Living in western Kentucky the weather is constantly changing. During the Summer we can have hot, muggy days with pop up storms that can produce up to an inch of rain in 30 minutes. In the Winter months it can be 60° one day and the next day rain that turns into freezing rain followed by snow.

In the Summer, during the first half of the week we try to mow, edge, and trim and perform other landscape management in areas prone to holding water. Being flexible around the weather is integral to our program. Winter can be hard because the weather may be predicted two to three days before the winter storm hit however, we may get 3″ of snow or a light dusting of snow. The University housing department is always ready to help when winter weather is looming—accommodating our crew with open dorm rooms, if needed. This a great help for the crew to be able to stay on campus without missing work due to weather.