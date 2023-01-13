Lessons from Southwest Florida landscapers in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Storm cleanup is a common task for landscapers nationwide. For Florida landscapers, though, the frequency of hurricanes makes storm cleanup an even more prevalent part of their services. But when Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida in late September, the destruction and cleanup were on a level never experienced before.

Hurricane Ian was only over Southwest Florida for a day, but it left damage and debris that is still piled up in many communities. It was the second-deadliest storm to strike the continental U.S. this century, topped only by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Ian’s destruction was two-fold. First, sustained gale force winds of 150 MPH made landfall near Cayo Costa (an island off the coast of Fort Myers) according to the National Hurricane Center. Second, a staggering 26.42” of rain (recorded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s in Titusville, FL) coupled with catastrophic storm surge, reaching up to 18′ on the barrier islands of Captiva, Sanibel, Pine Island, and Fort Myers Beach. Bridges, buildings, cars, and boats were simply washed away. Across Florida, Ian left behind almost 31 million cubic yards of debris according to the Army Corps of Engineers. That’s five times more debris than Hurricane Sandy left in New York. According to a Washington Post article, it’s enough debris to fill the Empire State Building 22 times.

From a landscape perspective, Ian literally salted the earth, ripping trees out of the ground by the roots, stripping bushes of leaves, and raining salt water on everything for hours. After the storm, the region looked like it had been through several months of drought, with withered leaves and brown grass that just a day before were emerald green.

Pre-Storm Prep

The time period directly after Ian was chaotic with most of the region missing electricity, water, and gas, and roads covered in debris. So the most important storm preparation local landscapers did had nothing to do with servicing client properties, but everything to do with shopping months in advance.

“One of the most important things we do in preparation, months before hurricane season, it to buy all the supplies we will need in bulk,” says Brian Kennedy, owner of Fishtail Landscape and Lighting in Fort Myers and a 15-year veteran of the Industry. “During cleanup we can go through five chainsaw blades per machine, per day. And we know everybody in every county will be trying to get them after the storm, so we stock up months ahead of time in May or June. We pre-purchase containers of gasoline, as well, since finding it afterward is difficult. Even if a big storm doesn’t hit, we stockpile what we need since we can always use it throughout the year.”