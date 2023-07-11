Amazon Prime Day Deals For Landscapers

Today and tomorrow Amazon is offering its prime day deals. And while you won’t get the service of a dealership, some of these bargains may be worth grabbing. Here’s what the Turf editors found as some of the best deals (though not all will be pro versions):

Greenworks PRO 80v 16″ Cordless String Trimmer 2Ah Battery and Charger Included. 31% off. $241.49 Regularly $349.99. Weighing 13.7 pounds, it’s attachment capable Greenworks PAC458 (Edger), PAC459 (Hedge), PAC460 (Polesaw), PAC461 (Cultivator), and PAC462 (Blower) attachments. Or, if you don’t need the battery, this deal is 20% off at $136.20 Regularly $169. Find more Greenworks Prime Day Deals here.

Oregon M80 SpeedCut 20″ Chainsaw Chain. Fits Husqvarna, Craftsman. 42% off. $20.19 Regularly $34.99. The SpeedCut system cuts faster and better on mid-size chain saws. If you’re in the market for new chainsaw chains, you’ll find a bunch of Oregon lines and sizes currently on sale including the AdvanceCut, PowerCut, ControlCut and more. There are also deals on a variety of trimmer lines. Find a variety of options from Oregon on sale here.

DEWALT TSTAK Rolling Tool Box. 61% off. $46.90 Regularly $118.93. With 4.7 out of 5 stars from 30,479 ratings, this tool box is mobile, waterproof, allows extra-deep storage and stacking, has 7″ wheels and anti-rust metal latches. Find more Featured Deals including 50% off highly rated safety goggles from DEWALT here.

EGO Power + LT1000 Portable Area Light, 5 Brightness Settings, Up to 10,000 Lumens, Battery and Charger not Included. 31% off. $109.65 Regularly $159.00 Find more EGO Prime Day Deals here.

Husqvarna Automower 415X. 29% off. $1424.99 Regularly $1999.99. This residential robotic lawn mower is for small to medium yards (0.4 acre) but if you’ve been curious about robotic mowers, or want to leave one at a client property, it might be intriguing. The 430X and 430 XH, at 23% off, can each handle a .8 acre property, but both had very limited stock as of this writing.

Fiskars PRO 60″ Digging Shovel. 20% off. $55.59 Regularly $69.97. It features an extruded aluminum handle, double bolted connections, extended shank, optimized digging angle, and is constructed of heavy-gauge steel with a full lifetime warranty. Find more Fiskars Prime Day Deals here.

Chapin International 8304C: 100 pound Contractor Turf Broadcast Spreader. 20% off. $200.91. Regularly $251.14. This spreader features a100-pound capacity 1-piece, rust-resistant, poly hopper supported by a rugged, powder-coated steel frame and T-handle with rubber grips. Chapin also has a number of sprayers listed at 20% off as part of their Prime Day Deals. Click here.

Find other deals from BLACK + DECKER, CRAFTSMAN, and MAGID.

Initial featured image credit: AdobeStock by MichaelVi