Bobcat Sponsors Park And Recreation Month This July

Bobcat will also award five grants, each worth $50,000, to support five park improvement projects in designated communities throughout the U.S.

Bobcat is sponsoring Park and Recreation Month this July. The National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) celebrates the event every July to promote building strong, vibrant, and resilient communities through the power of parks and recreation areas. The month is also marked to recognize the more than 160,000 full-time park and recreation professionals — along with hundreds of thousands of part-time and seasonal workers and volunteers — that maintain our country’s local, state, and community parks.

Bobcat has also partnered with NRPA to extend five grants, each worth $50,000, to support five park improvement projects in designated communities throughout the U.S. The grant recipients will be announced later in July.

This year’s theme is “Where Community Grows.” Kristine Stratton, NRPA president and CEO, comments, “We are honored to partner with Bobcat on this very special month to lift up the 160,000 full-time park and recreation professionals serving our communities.”

Bobcat is proud of its history of community involvement. In addition to its support of NRPA, Bobcat recently completed its Doosan Days of Community Service events where hundreds of its employees across the nation dedicated their time and talents volunteering in their communities to positively benefit the locations they live and work.

“This year we are celebrating 65 years, and as we reflect on our rich history, we are also envisioning how we can build a better, more sustainable future,” said Mike Ballweber, Doosan Bobcat North America president. “Through our partnership with NRPA and our sponsorship of Park and Recreation Month, we aim to build stronger communities for a better tomorrow.”