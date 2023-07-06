Get Equipped: Hardscape Project Solutions

Volvo DD25 Electric Asphalt Compactor

The DD25 Electric Asphalt Compactor from Volvo Construction Equipment brings the advantages of lower noise and zero-emissions equipment to hardscaping. The battery-electric, double-drum compactor offers 24 kW of available power. Its emissions-free operation makes the DD25 Electric asphalt compactor ideal for jobsites with strict emission regulations or for organizations looking to meet their own sustainability goals. The DD25 Electric can operate for a full shift on a single charge, depending on the job type and work cycle intensity. The machine comes with an integrated on-board charger that enables charging from zero to 100% in as little as three hours. With an optional off-board DC fast charger, this can be achieved in just over an hour.