Crary Bear Cat, a leading manufacturer of commercial grade outdoor power equipment, has landed a national purchasing contract from Texas-based BuyBoard of the Local Government Purchasing Cooperative.

BuyBoard is an online catalog available free to any registered municipalities, including government organizations and school districts. BuyBoard strategically reviews vendors through a competitive process so members know they are getting quality products from reputable companies.

The current BuyBoard platform has been helping connect customers and vendors since 1998. With member-only access to exclusive pricing options, organizations can save resources and time that would have been spent on Request for Proposals.

Crary Bear Cat will be listed on BuyBoard as a vendor for Outdoor Power Equipment, including wood chippers, shredders, vacuum shredders, wheeled vacuums, and stump grinders.

“We’re proud to offer our lineup of outdoor power equipment with BuyBoard,” said Hannah Tanata, Crary Bear Cat’s business unit director. “This is a strategic partnership that will offer our customers the best value possible.”

To learn more and to see the entire Crary Bear Cat product lineup, visit www.bearcatproducts.com.

About the Texas Purchasing Cooperative The BuyBoard Cooperative is administered by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB), which was formed in 1949. It was created to support and serve public schools, municipalities, county government, and all types of local government agencies and nonprofits. The goal is to provide members with competitive pricing, a trusted and transparent procurement process, and reduced administrative costs and superior service.

