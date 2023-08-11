Do Not Disturb! New Video Series Warns About Stinging Insects

National Pest Management Association provides guidance for dealing with various stinging insect species you might encounter on the job.

Being able to spend time outdoors is one of the perks of a career in the lawn care and landscaping industry. But as pleasant as working outside in the fresh air and sunshine can be, it does come with some obvious drawbacks: Rain, snow, extreme heat, bitter cold… and bugs! Stinging or biting insects — which you’re bound to run into while working with plants and trees — are more than just annoying, they can be downright dangerous, especially if you disturb their nest or hive.

Wasps, yellowjackets, and hornets are a common nuisance in late summer and early autumn as populations are at their peak, actively searching for food to fuel their large nests.

To illustrate just how easy it is to accidentally disturb stinging or biting insects, the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) recently unveiled its three-episode video project, Do Not Disturb. Each episode highlights one of three species: red imported fire ants, yellowjackets, and bald-faced hornets.

“Every year, 500,000 Americans visit the Emergency Room due to injuries related to stinging insects,” said Dr. Jim Fredericks, board-certified entomologist and Senior Vice President of Public Affairs at NPMA. “Do Not Disturb was created to show that insect bites and stings can be more than just a nuisance. These pests can swarm an individual and cause serious health effects, so we want to ensure the public is well-equipped to avoid them at all costs.”

Here are some pointers for dealing with stinging insects this summer and fall season, courtesy of NPMA’s expert entomologists:

Closely inspect overhangs, shrubs, trees, decks, and sheds. If you find a nest, do not attempt to remove it on your own.

Deter stinging insects by covering food and drinks and storing garbage in sealed containers.

Refrain from wearing perfume, scented lotion, and other fragrant products that attract pests.

Avoid swatting yellowjackets, hornets, and wasps that are bothering you. Instead, slowly walk away from the area.

If you encounter stinging or biting insects, you or your client many want to consult with a qualified pest control professional to determine the safest way to remove the threat.

Watch the first episode below, and click here for more episodes!